Church of the Brethren

505 N. Eighth St.

Saturday: Memorial Service for Franklin Hornbaker, 10 a.m.

Sunday: Adult Sunday school, 9:30 a.m.; worship service, 10:45 a.m., with Pastor Bob Bates giving the message "What God Needs."

Tuesday: Quilting, 10 a.m.

Thursday: Men's Bible Study at Time Out, 9 a.m.

For more information, call 620-276-7391, email gccob@kscoxmail.com or visit www.gardencitycob.org.

Church of Christ

1715 Pioneer Road

Sunday: Bible class, 9 a.m.; worship, 10 a.m., with Darrell Rains giving the lesson "Being a Dad is a Divine Privilege"; no afternoon assembly throughout the summer.

Wednesday: Faith Weaver's Friends (ages 3 to fifth grade), 7:15 p.m. Adults and teens will have their own classes.

Transportation to all assemblies is available by calling the church office at 620-276-2500 and leaving a message. For more information, visit www.gcchurchofchrist.com or www.facebook.com/gcchurchofchrist.

Community Congregational Church

710 N. Third St.

Sunday: Adult Bible study, 9 a.m.; Worship, 10 a.m. (kids church and youth group during service); Coffee and fellowship, 11 a.m.

Tuesday: Women's supper at Ward's Cafe, 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday: Choir, 6:30 p.m.; council meeting, 7 p.m.

Friday: Men's luncheon at Ward's Cafe, 11:45 a.m.

The church office will be closed Monday and Tuesday.

Call 620-275-5623 for more information.

Cornerstone Church

2901 N. Eighth St.

Sunday: Worship, 9 and 11 a.m.

Thursday: Cornerstone Recovered, Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m.

For more information, call 620-275-5965.

First Baptist Church

1007 N. 11th St.

Sunday: Father's Day breakfast, 9:30 a.m.; worship service, 10:30 a.m., with Don Patrick preaching.

Wednesday: Band practice, 7 p.m.

Saturday, June 22: FBC Movie Night, 6:30 p.m. Bring a snack to share.

For more information or transportation to church activities, call 620-275-5266 (leave a message).

First Christian Church

306 N. Seventh St.

Sunday: Worship service, 10 a.m., with Pastor Phillip Hayes giving the message "God Talk"

Tuesday: Mary Marthas and Men Bible Study, 7 p.m.

For more information, call 620-275-5411 or visit www.fccgardencity.com.

First United Methodist Church

1106 N. Main St.

Sunday: Worship service, 8:30 a.m. (traditional) and 10:45 a.m. (contemporary), with Pastor Anthony giving the message "Prelude to an Unforgettable Father’s Day"; Sunday school, 9:30 a.m.; Chapel at Homestead, 3 p.m.; Broken Chains Ministry, 3:15 p.m.; Youth Group and dinner, 6 p.m.

Monday: Parents Day Out, 9 a.m.; staff meeting, 10 a.m.; Women's Emmaus, noon; Stephen's Ministry Class, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday: Women's Bible Study, Men's Emmaus, noon; Worship planning meeting, 2:30 p.m.; Bible Study at the Ranch House, 3:30 p.m.; WW, finance committee meeting, 6 p.m.; church council, 7 p.m.

Wednesday: Men's Bible Study and Women's Bible Study, 7 p.m.

Thursday: Men's Emmaus, noon

Saturday, June 22: Saturday Night Light, 5:45 p.m.

For more information, visit www.fumcgc.com or call 620-275-9171.

Garden Valley Church

1701 N. Third St.

Sunday: Father's Day worship and picnic on the lawn, 10 a.m.

Monday: Ladies Bible Study, 7 p.m.

Wednesday: Senior High Youth Bible Study, 7 p.m.

Thursday: Men's Bible Study, 7:15 p.m.

June 24 to 28: Vacation Bible School, 9 a.m. to noon

For more information, visit www.gardenvalleychurch.com or call 620-276-7410.

Garden Valley Retirement Village (nondenominational)

1505 E. Spruce St.

Sunday: Worship service, 9 a.m., with the message given by Pastor Phillip Hayes of First Christian Church and with Jan Kennedy presenting the special music. Everyone is welcome.

Wednesday: "Celebrate Your Faith" worship service, 7 p.m., with the message and music provided by Rev. Don Patrick.

For more information, call 620-275-5036.

Grace Bible Church

2595 Jennie Barker Road

Saturday: Youth Group, 5 p.m.

Sunday: Sunday school for all ages, 9:30 a.m.; worship service, 10:45 a.m., with a Father's Day emphasis.

Wednesday:Adult Bible study — "Finding Jesus in the Old Testament," 7 p.m.

For more information, call 620-275-6701.

St. James Lutheran Church, ELCA

1608 Belmont Place

Sunday: Worship service, 10 a.m.

Chin Christian activities: Service at 6:30 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday.

For more information, call 620-275-5108 or 620-275-4777.

Trinity Lutheran Church

1010 Fleming St.

Sunday: Prayer time, 8 a.m.; worship service, 9 a.m.; Sunday school for all ages, 10:30 a.m.; worship at Grace in Ulysses, 5 p.m.

Monday: Staff meeting, 1:30 p.m.; Stephen Ministry, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday: Get-together-girls, 10 a.m.

Wednesday: PieceMakers, newsletter deadline, 1 p.m.; Youth ministry, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday: Church Leadership Council, (S)Hebrews, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 22: Worship, 5:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 23: Prayer time, 8 a.m.; worship service, 9 a.m.; Sunday school for all ages, 10:30 a.m.; voters' meeting, MP, 1 p.m.; worship at Grace in Ulysses, 5 p.m.

Word of Life Church

3004 N. Third St.

Sunday: Adult class, 9 a.m.; main service, 10:15 a.m.; stream of Sunday services, 10:30 a.m. on YouTube and 7 p.m. on Facebook; with pastors are Rick and Tami Beard.

Wednesday: Adult Bible Study, Junior High Seeds, 7 p.m.

For more information, call 620-276-3825 or visit www.thewolc.org.