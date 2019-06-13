Church of the Brethren
505 N. Eighth St.
Saturday: Memorial Service for Franklin Hornbaker, 10 a.m.
Sunday: Adult Sunday school, 9:30 a.m.; worship service, 10:45 a.m., with Pastor Bob Bates giving the message "What God Needs."
Tuesday: Quilting, 10 a.m.
Thursday: Men's Bible Study at Time Out, 9 a.m.
For more information, call 620-276-7391, email gccob@kscoxmail.com or visit www.gardencitycob.org.
Church of Christ
1715 Pioneer Road
Sunday: Bible class, 9 a.m.; worship, 10 a.m., with Darrell Rains giving the lesson "Being a Dad is a Divine Privilege"; no afternoon assembly throughout the summer.
Wednesday: Faith Weaver's Friends (ages 3 to fifth grade), 7:15 p.m. Adults and teens will have their own classes.
Transportation to all assemblies is available by calling the church office at 620-276-2500 and leaving a message. For more information, visit www.gcchurchofchrist.com or www.facebook.com/gcchurchofchrist.
Community Congregational Church
710 N. Third St.
Sunday: Adult Bible study, 9 a.m.; Worship, 10 a.m. (kids church and youth group during service); Coffee and fellowship, 11 a.m.
Tuesday: Women's supper at Ward's Cafe, 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday: Choir, 6:30 p.m.; council meeting, 7 p.m.
Friday: Men's luncheon at Ward's Cafe, 11:45 a.m.
The church office will be closed Monday and Tuesday.
Call 620-275-5623 for more information.
Cornerstone Church
2901 N. Eighth St.
Sunday: Worship, 9 and 11 a.m.
Thursday: Cornerstone Recovered, Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m.
For more information, call 620-275-5965.
First Baptist Church
1007 N. 11th St.
Sunday: Father's Day breakfast, 9:30 a.m.; worship service, 10:30 a.m., with Don Patrick preaching.
Wednesday: Band practice, 7 p.m.
Saturday, June 22: FBC Movie Night, 6:30 p.m. Bring a snack to share.
For more information or transportation to church activities, call 620-275-5266 (leave a message).
First Christian Church
306 N. Seventh St.
Sunday: Worship service, 10 a.m., with Pastor Phillip Hayes giving the message "God Talk"
Tuesday: Mary Marthas and Men Bible Study, 7 p.m.
For more information, call 620-275-5411 or visit www.fccgardencity.com.
First United Methodist Church
1106 N. Main St.
Sunday: Worship service, 8:30 a.m. (traditional) and 10:45 a.m. (contemporary), with Pastor Anthony giving the message "Prelude to an Unforgettable Father’s Day"; Sunday school, 9:30 a.m.; Chapel at Homestead, 3 p.m.; Broken Chains Ministry, 3:15 p.m.; Youth Group and dinner, 6 p.m.
Monday: Parents Day Out, 9 a.m.; staff meeting, 10 a.m.; Women's Emmaus, noon; Stephen's Ministry Class, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday: Women's Bible Study, Men's Emmaus, noon; Worship planning meeting, 2:30 p.m.; Bible Study at the Ranch House, 3:30 p.m.; WW, finance committee meeting, 6 p.m.; church council, 7 p.m.
Wednesday: Men's Bible Study and Women's Bible Study, 7 p.m.
Thursday: Men's Emmaus, noon
Saturday, June 22: Saturday Night Light, 5:45 p.m.
For more information, visit www.fumcgc.com or call 620-275-9171.
Garden Valley Church
1701 N. Third St.
Sunday: Father's Day worship and picnic on the lawn, 10 a.m.
Monday: Ladies Bible Study, 7 p.m.
Wednesday: Senior High Youth Bible Study, 7 p.m.
Thursday: Men's Bible Study, 7:15 p.m.
June 24 to 28: Vacation Bible School, 9 a.m. to noon
For more information, visit www.gardenvalleychurch.com or call 620-276-7410.
Garden Valley Retirement Village (nondenominational)
1505 E. Spruce St.
Sunday: Worship service, 9 a.m., with the message given by Pastor Phillip Hayes of First Christian Church and with Jan Kennedy presenting the special music. Everyone is welcome.
Wednesday: "Celebrate Your Faith" worship service, 7 p.m., with the message and music provided by Rev. Don Patrick.
For more information, call 620-275-5036.
Grace Bible Church
2595 Jennie Barker Road
Saturday: Youth Group, 5 p.m.
Sunday: Sunday school for all ages, 9:30 a.m.; worship service, 10:45 a.m., with a Father's Day emphasis.
Wednesday:Adult Bible study — "Finding Jesus in the Old Testament," 7 p.m.
For more information, call 620-275-6701.
St. James Lutheran Church, ELCA
1608 Belmont Place
Sunday: Worship service, 10 a.m.
Chin Christian activities: Service at 6:30 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday.
For more information, call 620-275-5108 or 620-275-4777.
Trinity Lutheran Church
1010 Fleming St.
Sunday: Prayer time, 8 a.m.; worship service, 9 a.m.; Sunday school for all ages, 10:30 a.m.; worship at Grace in Ulysses, 5 p.m.
Monday: Staff meeting, 1:30 p.m.; Stephen Ministry, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday: Get-together-girls, 10 a.m.
Wednesday: PieceMakers, newsletter deadline, 1 p.m.; Youth ministry, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday: Church Leadership Council, (S)Hebrews, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, June 22: Worship, 5:30 p.m.
Sunday, June 23: Prayer time, 8 a.m.; worship service, 9 a.m.; Sunday school for all ages, 10:30 a.m.; voters' meeting, MP, 1 p.m.; worship at Grace in Ulysses, 5 p.m.
Word of Life Church
3004 N. Third St.
Sunday: Adult class, 9 a.m.; main service, 10:15 a.m.; stream of Sunday services, 10:30 a.m. on YouTube and 7 p.m. on Facebook; with pastors are Rick and Tami Beard.
Wednesday: Adult Bible Study, Junior High Seeds, 7 p.m.
For more information, call 620-276-3825 or visit www.thewolc.org.