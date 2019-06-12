The traveling exhibit from the Smithsonian, “100 Faces of War,” a large collection of oil portraits of American veterans and their candid takes on war, will leave the Stauth Memorial Museum in Montezuma on June 22.

The exhibit, organized in collaboration with Matt Mitchell, features 100 portraits of veterans from a myriad of home states, military branches, jobs and backgrounds. Alongside each is an unedited firsthand account of war by way of emails and letters to loved ones, poems and prose written specifically for the exhibition. According to a news release, the exhibit captures and symbolizes war from 100 varied perspective, sharing the veterans’ courage, fears, warmth and humanity.

For more information about the exhibit contact the museum 620-846-2527. The museum is open from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Admission is free but donations are appreciated.