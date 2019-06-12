WICHITA — A seven-run, seventh-inning rally sent Hutchinson to an 8-4 win over El Dorado in the Sunflower Collegiate League Showcase on Tuesday at Eck Stadium.

The Monarchs (6-2) won their fourth consecutive game after trailing the Broncos 3-1 after six innings.

Conor Craig led off the Hutchinson seventh with a solo home run to left field before the next six Monarchs collected hits. Three consecutive singles from Mason Lowe, Brayden Whitchurch and Dylan Nedved tied the game at 3 before a double from Colton Cowser handed Hutchinson a 5-3 lead. Taylor Barber followed with a single and Garrett Stephenson hit an RBI double to give the Monarchs a three-run cushion.

After a groundout, Ryan Stoecklein came through with an RBI single and, after a strikeout, Lowe was back at the plate to hit a two-out, run-scoring single for an 8-3 Hutchinson advantage.

El Dorado answered with a run in the Broncos' seventh, but Monarchs' reliever Noah Kelly pitched a 1-2-3 eighth and worked around a single and a walk in the ninth to earn a victory. A 6-4-3 double play gave Hutchinson the first two outs it needed in the ninth before Kelly ended the game with a strikeout.

Kelly allowed one earned run on three hits with seven strikeouts and five walks in four innings. Starter L.J. McDonough received a no-decision after pitching the first five innings. He gave up three earned runs on five hits with four strikeouts and one walk.

Tyler Polk took the loss in a complete-game effort. He yielded eight earned runs on 14 hits with strikeouts and four walks.

The Broncos broke up a scoreless game with two runs in the bottom of the fourth. A sacrifice fly from (first name not available) Coy and a two-out, RBI single from Connor Kin gave El Dorado a 2-0 lead.

Cowser's two-out, RBI double in the top of the fifth trimmed the Monarchs' deficit to 2-1.

It became 3-1 El Dorado in the Broncos' fifth, when Jordan Boyer hit a one-out double, went to third base on a groundout and scored on a wild pitch.

Cowser finished with a team-high three hits for Hutchinson, which received two hits apiece from Whitchurch, Nedved, Stoecklein and Lowe.

Tanner White and Kin topped El Dorado each with a pair of hits.

The Monarchs host El Dorado in an SCL game at 7 p.m. today at Hobart-Detter Field.