The Kansas Highway Patrol announced last week that Maj. Jason De Vore, a 25-year veteran of the patrol, will be the agency’s new lieutenant colonel and assistant superintendent

De Vore joined the patrol in 1994 and has since served as a Salina-area trooper, second lieutenant and assistant Troop M commander, lieutenant, captain of central communications, state CJIS systems officer, Troop C commander and west region and special operations major.

He has been a member of the Criminal Interdiction Enforcement Unit and the Special Response Team, attended the FBI’s National Academy in Quantico, Va., and is a member of the Kansas Peace Officers Association, Kansas Sheriff’s Association, the FBI’s National Academy Associates Inc., the Kansas Association of Chiefs of Police and the International Association of Chiefs of Police.

He graduated from Eureka Senior High School in Eureka, received his associate's degree in criminal justice from Barton County Community College and a degree in electronic engineering technology from DeVry Institute of Technology.