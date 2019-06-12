A Garden City military service veteran will be awarded a quilt at the Stauth Memorial Museum’s Quilts of Valor Awards Presentation Ceremony and Reception on Saturday.

The ceremony will begin at 2 p.m. Saturday at the museum in Montezuma and all are welcome. U.S. Air Force veteran Ken Rishel, of Garden City, will receive a quilt, as will Navy veteran Dennis Gonzales and Army veterans Richard LeRoy Lepper and Nick VanWhye, all from Liberal; Army veterans Harold Thompson, of Ulysses, and Arthur Eldean Hockett, of Satanta; and Air Force veteran Doug Zimmerman, of Beaver, Okla.

For more information about the Quilts of Valor Foundation, which has awarded over 22,000 quilts to thank veterans for their service since 2003, visit www.qovf.org.