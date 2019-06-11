Enrollment is open for the Garden City USD 457 Virtual Academy, an online school for high school students and adults who want to earn their high school diploma in a nontraditional way.

The Academy provides individualized learning plans for each student, including core classes and electives. The online courses allow students to work at their own pace at anytime and anywhere they want, making it easier to finish their education while working.

For more information visit www.gckschools.com, contact Kathleen Moorman, on-site instructor, at 620-805-8615 or stop by the academy at 1312 N. Seventh St.