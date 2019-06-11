The Garden City USD 457 summer meal program is in full swing, offering free breakfasts and lunches to children 18 and under and $4 meals for adults through June and July.

Meals will be available at the following locations:

Abe Hubert Elementary School, Buffalo Jones Elementary, Florence Wilson Elementary, Gertrude Walker Elementary and Victor Ornelas Elementary School: Weekdays in June, breakfast from 8 to 8:45 a.m. and lunch from 11:15 to 12:15 a.m.Garfield Early Childhood Center: Mondays through Thursdays in June, breakfast from 8 to 8:45 a.m. and lunch from 10:45 to 11 a.m.Horace Good Middle School: Mondays through Thursdays in June and July 8 to 25, lunch from 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.Garden City High School: Weekdays in June and July, breakfast from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. and lunch from 10:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Sack lunches will be provided until July 25 at the following locations:

Crazy House, 3502 N. Campus Drive, 10:30 to 11 a.m. Mondays and WednesdaysHarold Long Park, 1001 E. Spruce St., 10:30 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays and ThursdaysFinney County Health Department, 919 Zerr Road, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays through ThursdaysAyala Park, 216 N. Taylor Ave., 11:30 a.m. to noon Mondays through ThursdaysPublic Swimming Pool, 312 E Finnup Drive, 12:30 to 1:15 p.m. Mondays through ThursdaysFinney County Public Library, 605 E Walnut St., 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays through the end of July.

No reservations are needed for any meals. For more information visit www.gckschools.com/departments/nutrition/summer_meal_schedule. Locals can also text “FOOD” or “COMIDA” to 877-877, text “Summer Meals” to 97779, call 1-866-348-6479 or visit www.fns.usda.gov/summerfoodrocks to find summer meals in their area.