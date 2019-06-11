The Garden City USD 457 Books on a Bus, or B.O.B. will travel around Garden City to bring books to local children throughout the summer, sometimes accompanied by Kids Meals on Wheels.

The buses will visit Garden City Mondays and Thursdays through June and July, not including July 1 to 5. Meals on Wheels will provide free sack lunches to children 18 and under and to adults for $4.

The Booksmobile will visit the following locations:

Crazy House, 3502 N. Campus Drive, 10:30 to 11 a.m. Mondays and WednesdaysVictor Ornelas Elementary School, 3401 E. Spruce St., 10:30 to 11 a.m. on TuesdaysHarold Long Park, 1001 E. Spruce St., 10:30 to 11 a.m. on ThursdaysAyala Park, 216 N. Taylor Ave., 11:30 a.m. to noon Mondays through ThursdaysPublic Swimming Pool, 312 E Finnup Drive, 12:30 to 1:15 p.m. Mondays through ThursdaysMary Street Apartments, 305 W. Mary St., 1:30 to 2 p.m. on Wednesdays

The Meals on Wheels bus will visit the following locations:

Crazy House, 3502 N. Campus Drive, 10:30 to 11 a.m. Mondays and WednesdaysHarold Long Park, 1001 E. Spruce St., 10:30 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays and ThursdaysAyala Park, 216 N. Taylor Ave., 11:30 a.m. to noon Mondays through ThursdaysPublic Swimming Pool, 312 E Finnup Drive, 12:30 to 1:15 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays

View the calendar at www.gckschools.com for more information.