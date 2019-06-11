The Garden City USD 457 Books on a Bus, or B.O.B. will travel around Garden City to bring books to local children throughout the summer, sometimes accompanied by Kids Meals on Wheels.
The buses will visit Garden City Mondays and Thursdays through June and July, not including July 1 to 5. Meals on Wheels will provide free sack lunches to children 18 and under and to adults for $4.
The Booksmobile will visit the following locations:
Crazy House, 3502 N. Campus Drive, 10:30 to 11 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays
Victor Ornelas Elementary School, 3401 E. Spruce St., 10:30 to 11 a.m. on Tuesdays
Harold Long Park, 1001 E. Spruce St., 10:30 to 11 a.m. on Thursdays
Ayala Park, 216 N. Taylor Ave., 11:30 a.m. to noon Mondays through Thursdays
Public Swimming Pool, 312 E Finnup Drive, 12:30 to 1:15 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays
Mary Street Apartments, 305 W. Mary St., 1:30 to 2 p.m. on Wednesdays
The Meals on Wheels bus will visit the following locations:
Crazy House, 3502 N. Campus Drive, 10:30 to 11 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays
Harold Long Park, 1001 E. Spruce St., 10:30 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays
Ayala Park, 216 N. Taylor Ave., 11:30 a.m. to noon Mondays through Thursdays
Public Swimming Pool, 312 E Finnup Drive, 12:30 to 1:15 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays
View the calendar at www.gckschools.com for more information.