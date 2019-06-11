The Hutchinson USD 308 school board Monday approved new salary schedules for administrative and classified positions that will hike the district’s costs next school year by about 4.5 percent over the current year.

The district and the bargaining unit for teachers are still negotiating a contract for 2018-2019. Teachers probably can expect average salary increases of at least 4.5 percent next year, based on the district’s pattern of trying to align pay increases.

Administrative positions include principals and administrators at district headquarters. Classified employees include paraprofessionals, custodians, food service, and maintenance workers.

USD 308 Superintendent Gary Price said salary increases will not be exactly 4.5 percent for each employee in the administrative and classified categories, although “it’s pretty close,” he said. An employee’s increase will depend on movement on the salary schedule matrix.

The school board also OK’d payment of $25,272.98 to Schools for Fair Funding Inc., Newton, for the fiscal year ending this month.

Schools for Fair Funding uses a district’s enrollment to calculate basic dues and litigation support. The invoice showed the district owed $14,441.70 for dues and had an additional assessment of $10,831.28 for litigation support.

USD 308 is one of the plaintiffs in the pending 2010 school finance case, Gannon v. State of Kansas. School districts that aren’t plaintiffs but are members of Schools for Fair Funding help pay litigation expenses.

“It’s all shared,” Price said.