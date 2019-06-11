Garden City USD 457 has opened the first of its four upcoming Little Free Libraries, a take-a-book, leave-a-book exchange program, at Gertrude Walker Elementary School.

Designed, built and decorated by students in the Garden City High School Health and Trades Academy, the small, outdoor book box will be open to anyone in the community. It is completed as part of the Literacy in Kansas grant the district received last year and aims to support local literacy efforts by increasing children and families’ access to books.

“It’s our hope that this Little Free Library will bring a little more joy, a little more connection with families and a lot more books out to our community,” said Mary Karlin, USD 457 community literacy liaison and grant facilitator.

The library is registered at littlefreelibrary.org.