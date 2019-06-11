County officials have completed their initial response to a tornado that passed through the Linwood area. And they are now focusing on recovery, one county official said.

“We’ve got the response phase out of the way,” Chuck Magaha said. “We’re well into what they call the recovery.”

Magaha is the director of Leavenworth County Emergency Management.

The tornado passed through southern Leavenworth County on May 28. Officials estimate that property damage in the county exceeds more than $26 million.

Only minor injuries were reported in Leavenworth County.

Crews of public works employees from the county and other nearby municipalities picked up debris from road right-of-ways following the tornado.

Residents were invited to place debris from their properties in the right-of-ways so the materials could be picked up by the public works crews. But residents were asked to cease placing debris in the right-of-ways on Friday.

Leavenworth County crews were out again Monday to make a final pass through each designated zone of the area that was impacted by the tornado. It is anticipated they will complete this work today.

“And then Wednesday, we’ll be back to normal operations,” Magaha said.

A message posted on the county’s website encourages residents who were impacted by the tornado to reach out to their private insurance providers for assistance with the continued recovery on their properties.

Magaha said there are plans to establish a multi-agency resource center with faith-based organizations and other non-government entities that can offer assistance. Because the tornado impacted more than one county, the center may not be located in Leavenworth County.

Local governments may be eligible for federal funding to help reimburse costs associated with the tornado as well as flooding. But Magaha said it may next year before the funding is available.

On Monday, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly sent a request to President Donald Trump asking for a major presidential declaration for public assistance for 63 counties including Leavenworth County.

While funding for local governments may be available, it has been determined that Leavenworth County does not qualify for another form of federal assistance that would have been paid to individuals residents affected by tornado.

Magaha said the threshold for this type of federal assistance is based on the percentage of people who are uninsured. But he said most of the Leavenworth County residents who have been impacted by the tornado have insurance.

