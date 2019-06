The Garden City USD 457 Central Student Enrollment Office has changed its summer hours of operation as of Monday, June 10.

Through July 26, the office, located at the Educational Support Center, 1205 Fleming St., will be open from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and closed Fridays.

All children new to the district must enroll through the central enrollment office. For more information, contact the school district at 620-805-7000.