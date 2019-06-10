Crews are expected to begin a chip seal project on Kansas Highway 25 in Wichita County on Wednesday, which will reduce traffic to one lane until it is completed in July.

The project will tend to the highway from the Kearny/Wichita county line north about 19 miles to the south city limit of Leoti, according to a news release. Flaggers and a pilot car will direct drivers down the one open lane of traffic. The Kansas Department of Transportation urges drivers to be aware of work zones and be prepared to stop.

Heft and Sons of Greensburg is the contractor on this $559,000 project, according to the release.

For more information, contact Area Construction Manager Larry Myer at 620-624-4451 or KDOT District 6 Public Affairs Manager Lisa Knoll at 620-765-7080.