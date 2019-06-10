The Finney County Historical Museum is accepting donated items and vendor registrations for its Flea Market Festival, an annual hot spot for antiques, collectibles, art and crafts that attracts thousands to Garden City.

This year, the festival, which will run from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 13, will benefit the museum with dozens of vendors and food booths, an expansive patio sale and Jungle Run auto show, all at Lee Richardson Zoo, according to a news release. The Finney County Convention and Visitors Bureau will also support the event.

Vendor booth registration is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays at the museum, and the festival has room for 65 booths. The museum will also accept donations of almost any garage sale or flea market item for the patio sale, except clothing, shoes, books or non-flat screen televisions and computers, according to the release.

Already, vendors are signing up to bring antiques and collectibles, aprons, bags, purses, baked treats, crocheted items, enamelware, essential oils, bird houses and furniture, including antique pieces; as well as handcrafts and art, household goods, jams, jellies, pickles, jewelry, quilts, rustic and recycled objects, wooden creations, scarves, sculpted steel, signs, skin care and pain relief products, soaps, lotions, unique lighting, dried food mixes, new and vintage toys, Christmas supplies and more, according to the release.

To register booths or donate items to the patio sale, call 620-272-3664.