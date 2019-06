The 2018-19 Bernadine Sitts Intermediate Center yearbook is now available for pickup from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. this week.

Parents need to stop by the main office at the school to pick up the yearbook for their child. Yearbooks that have not been pre-ordered and paid for can be purchased for $10.

For more information, call the school at 620-805-8200.