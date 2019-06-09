GARDEN CITY — Plans to build a new terminal at Garden City Regional Airport have been put on hold following news that the airport did not receive a Federal Aviation Administration grant meant to pay for the bulk of the project.

Last fall, the airport requested $20 million from the FAA Supplemental Appropriation Program, a new addition to the administration’s Airport Improvement Program. The $20 million would cover most of a proposed $26.85 million terminal construction project, which would replace the current facility where it stands with a new one, updated, upgraded and more spacious. The City of Garden City would still need to finance the remaining $6.85 million.

Rachelle Powell, Garden City’s director of aviation, said in March that securing the funds would be a toss-up. More than 2,000 airports requested for more than $8 billion of the FAA’s remaining $789 million supplemental appropriations.

The FAA ultimately accepted requests from 127 airports, three of which were in Kansas — in Wichita, Ellsworth and Concordia — and nearly 100 of which were runway and taxiway improvement projects, which always rank higher on the FAA priority scale than infrastructure projects, Powell said.

As a result, the project is stalled, and airport and city staff have returned to the drawing board to seek out alternative funding options, Powell said. To apply for the standard AIP grant, a separate program from the supplemental funds, the city would have to design and construct the terminal within a two-year period and be able to present about $20 million upfront, she said.

The city could begin saving or raising that money — a technically possible alternative, but not an ideal one — or could pursue other supplemental funding programs, Powell said. The FAA may also eventually offer supplemental funds again but has yet to make any announcements, she said.

“We’re back to more of the research phase of what we would be eligible to apply for. We haven’t quite identified all of our options at this point, but we’re still looking into what those options are,” Powell said.

One way or another, the airport does still plan to construct a new terminal, even if construction may be years away. The current facility has “far exceeded its lifespan” and its growth is limited by its space and FAA and TSA infrastructure requirements.

Plans for a new, two-level terminal include more open spaces, a baggage claim carousel, a larger security screening room with a full body imager and a jet bridge guiding travelers to planes. Because of these improvements, the airport would have access to upgraded security and be able to facilitate larger aircrafts, which would likely mean reduced airfare. Without a new terminal, the airport’s progress and abilities to improve would be stagnated.

“A new facility needs to be constructed. It’s just the timing of when that will happen that is the question, and how it will be funded,” Powell said. “It inhibits our ability to grow at the airport. If nothing ever happens, we stay status quo. But if we don’t do anything, there will never be any enhancements to passenger comfort, passenger security, passenger technology.”