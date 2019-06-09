Perhaps not surprising to waterlogged residents, a new rainfall record was set in Hutchinson in May.

What might seem remarkable, though, is that it broke the previous record, set 12 years ago, by just a quarter of an inch.

National Weather Service data for Hutchinson shows central Hutchinson received a cumulative 15.99 inches during the month this year, with rain falling on 19 of the month’s 31 days.

That included 10 out of the May’s first 11 days and nine of the month’s last 13 days.

The wettest days were May 8 and May 21, when the city received 3.47 inches and 3.40 inches, respectively.

Average rainfall for May, historically the city’s wettest month, is 4.5 inches, so this year’s total is more than 3 ½ times the norm.

When the previous May record of 15.74 inches occurred in 2007, it rained on 15 days of the month. But the record also included more than half the month’s total – 8.35 inches – falling on just one day, on May 24.

The May total this year helped push year-to-date precipitation to 22.24 inches, more than double the normal 10.74 inch average for the first five months of the year.

That, however, was below the 25.41 received during the first five months of 2007.

The Hutchinson Municipal Airport, considered the official reporting station for Hutchinson by the National Weather Service, recorded just 13.5 inches of precipitation in May. That included a high of 2.99 inches received May 7.

That was short of the record 13.70 received at the airport in 2007. The most torrential rainfall there that year was 7.49 inches, reported May 23.

The NWS records show the year with highest annual precipitation in central Hutchinson was 42.97 inches, recorded in 2013.

Rains received in 2007 were actually more than in 2013, but the data was incomplete because daily recordings were missing for 11 dates in December of that year.

The 11-month total in 2007 was 43.29 inches, and the 0.97 recorded at the station that December – even without those 11 days – pushed the total to 44.26.

The five-month total for rain so far for this year lags only 2007 as the highest since 2000, by some 3 inches.

So, if the city receives its average rainfall for the rest of the year, it will just surpass that 2013 record, but fall about a third of an inch shy of the unofficial 2007 total.

The News also reports a “crop year” rainfall total, for moisture measured starting in August one year through the following July.

The crop year total for this year, going from August 2018 through May, has reached 42.57 inches, which is more than 21 inches above normal.

Jeff Elliott as the Southwest Research-Extension Center in Garden City noted that, while they didn’t set a rainfall record for May, the station did record a new record number of days with measurable precipitation in any one month, at 19 days.

The old record, Elliott reported, was 18 days in June 1989.

Garden City recorded 6.47 inches in May, including 1.33 on May 21. That was 1.35 inches shy of the record 7.82 inches that fell in 2001.