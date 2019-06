The MAYB Summer Kickoff Tournament started Friday in gyms all over the greater Wichita area, including gyms in Newton and Hesston.

The tournament features around 600 teams, both boys and girls, from first grade through high school seniors.

The eighth-grade boys' division is being played at Newton High School, Chisholm Middle School, Bethel College and Hesston High School. The A bracket finals are set for 11:15 a.m. at Chisholm Middle School.