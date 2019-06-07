Summer doesn’t arrive officially in Southwest Kansas, or anywhere else across North America, until June 21, but people who visit the Finney County Historical Museum are already discovering plenty of seasonal opportunities.

Among those are:

The 10th Annual Flea Market Festival of Antiques, Collectibles, Art and Crafts, coming up July 13

Extended summer exhibit hours, which are already under way seven days of the week

Tours inside the Historic William Fulton House, available 2-4 p.m. each Saturday and Sunday.

Flea Market Festival July 13

If you joined friends and neighbors last summer at Flea Market Festival, then you already know what to expect when we host the 2019 gathering. You can count on a chance to browse among a sprawling array of booths set up by approximately five dozen vendors from all over Central and Western Kansas.

We’ve already booked merchants and artisans offering antiques and collectibles, aprons, art, baby blankets, bags and purses, Blue Willow dishes, bric-a-brac, canned jams and produce, chains, pendants, earrings, bracelets, necklaces and additional jewelry, children’s books, crocheted and hand-sewn items, as well as quilted goods, potholders, runners and table toppers, rusty relics, salvaged door and window frames, vintage toys, woodworking creations and plenty of additional crafts.

We’re also expecting baskets, metal sculpture, lamps, pottery and lots of other manufactured and hand-made products. Meanwhile, food vendors are planning to offer everything from beef jerky, bierocks, cinnamon rolls, cookies and other baked goods to cotton candy, banana and pumpkin bread, frozen cheesecake, fruit kabobs, glazed nuts and roasted nuts, kettle corn, lemonade and limeade, popcorn balls, shaved ice beverages and on-site meals.

Meanwhile, our giant offering of gently-used merchandise will be back, spread across the museum’s outdoor patio and indoor meeting room in what could be Garden City’s largest collection of garage sale items in one place.

Donated items welcome

We’re now receiving donated goods for that portion of the festival, by the way, and we can accept good, clean, functional items of almost any kind except clothing, shoes, books and non-flat screen TVs and computers. The museum is located at 403 S. Fourth in Garden City’s Finnup Park, and our north entrance is open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays. The number to call is 620-272-3664 and we’re also still registering vendors until we’ve reached a limit of 65.

In addition to the festival, which is supported by the Finney County Convention and Visitors Bureau, the same day will bring the Jungle Run auto show, an extensive lineup of cars, trucks and motorcycles on the West Green of the zoo, hosted by the Friends of Lee Richardson Zoo.

More time to look back

The extended visitor time in our exhibit galleries has added three hours of historical viewing nearly every day, so you can stop in anytime 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday or 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays. That gives hometown patrons and out-of-town guests a total of 46 hours each week to see long-term and changing displays such as “True Crime, Solving Notorious Cases from Finney County’s History,” “Buffalo Jones, Last of the Plainsmen,” “Spirit of the Plains,” “Celebrate Kansas,” “Take Stock in Finney County” and approximately a dozen others, including a vintage-style clothing dress up area styled like a room of the historic Windsor Hotel.

Guests have been viewing actual evidence from the infamous Clutter case of 1959 and the 1920s crime spree of the Fleagle Gang, taking selfies next to our life-size mammoth re-creation and checking on the latest collection of items to appear in our frequently-changing Front Door Gallery. They’ve also been finding local crafts and unique discoveries in our history and Kansas-oriented gift shop.

Best of all, admission is always free and our exhibit entrance is adjacent to the pedestrian entry arches at the zoo.

Victorian visits each weekend

Those who venture outside can tour the 1884 Fulton House for free as well. The picturesque Folk Victorian home was built 135 years ago by one of Garden City’s four founders and it opened to the public back in 2005 after an extensive renovation. The present tour season, once again, is sponsored by the Finney County CVB.

You’ll find the house just southwest of the museum, inside the zoo. The rooms are appointed with period furniture and the surrounding gardens are dedicated to the builder’s wife, Lettie, whose flowers inspired our community’s name.

We fly an appropriate 38-star American flag on the west porch each weekend afternoon while the home is open, and this summer our enthusiastic new tour host is Dakota Britton, a recent Garden City Community College graduate and history major.

We hope you’ll take time in the days and weeks just ahead to visit the Fulton House, mark your shopping calendar for July 13 and plan a trip to see our local history exhibits. It’s summer, and there’s no time like the present to celebrate the past.

Steve Quakenbush is the executive director of the Finney County Historical Society. Email him at squakenbush@finneycounty.org.