After nearly 15 years of heading the city and county's Neighborhood and Development Services, director Kaleb Kentner will resign from the City of Garden City, effective July 26, to take a similar position in Weatherford, Texas.

He will begin his new position as director of development and neighborhood services in Weatherford in late July, according to a news release from the City of Garden City.

“I’m incredibly grateful for the last nearly fifteen years of opportunities I’ve been provided working for the City of Garden City, City of Holcomb, and Finney County,” Kentner said in the release. “It’s been a wonderful experience to work for such wonderful people in these communities and all of western Kansas.”

Kentner has worked as the NDS director for the city since September 2004. Under his direction, the department has provided services such as building inspections, code compliance, planning and zoning, development design and engineering and community services for the cities of Garden City and Holcomb and Finney County.

“Kaleb has been instrumental in the growth and development of Finney County," said city manager Matt Allen in the release. "In his work with all three local governments, he has been the consummate professional and a model public servant. ...

“Kaleb’s contributions to the City’s senior staff will be sorely missed. His calm and thoughtful demeanor, often in very difficult situations and his creative problem-solving skills are held in high regard by all of our staff and the (Garden) City Commission. Weatherford, Texas is getting an outstanding person and professional for their new Director of Development & Neighborhood Services. We wish him, Jennifer, and their children, all the best in this new chapter of their lives.”