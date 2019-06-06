Under direction from its board of education, Garden City USD 457 administrators will form a committee to research and determine options regarding the district’s plans to reconfigure and streamline its grade level structure, a change that could require significant alterations to current facilities.

Board members voted unanimously Monday that the committee should research the ramifications of changing the district to a K-5, 6-8 grade structure for its lower level schools and map out options on how to move forward. The committee must present the options to the board by Jan. 1, 2020.

At its last meeting, Assistant Superintendent Renee Scott presented to the board the results of an extensive study by a committee of community members, parents, district administrators, and teachers and principals of all levels. The study took into account commonly used curricula and students' academic and social-emotional success, among other factors, to find out which grade level structure would be best for students and teachers.

Currently, the district has several K-4 elementary schools, two K-6 elementary schools, two intermediate centers for grades five and six and two middle schools for grades seven and eight.

In the attempt to streamline the district under one model, reduce building transitions for students and align with common curricula, the original committee suggested the district universally structure elementary schools as grades K-5 and middle schools as grades 6-8.

The new committee will help the board understand exactly what that change means from a logistical and financial standpoint. The reconfiguration will not affect the number of staff or administrators in the district, but it could mean some significant updates or alterations to certain campuses that may require a new bond issue.

Board member Lara Bors suggested facilities employees sit on the new committee to offer insight and that the full board attend certain meetings, as long as they could comply with the Kansas Open Meetings Act.

“We’re not committing ourselves to it. We’re just committing to studying it more,” Bors said about the reconfiguration.

Contact Amber Friend at afriend@gctelegram.com.