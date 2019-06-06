Two Memphis men were killed Wednesday at the intersection of Jenny Barker Road and Mead Road in Finney County when their vehicle caught fire after a collision.

Joe McNally, 50, and Jimmy Sherlock, 57, both of Memphis, Tenn., were traveling eastbound on Mead Road, while Christian Victor Westergard, 47, of Scott City, 47, was traveling northbound on Jenny Barker Road at about 1:31 p.m., when the two vehicles entered the uncontrolled intersection at once and collided. Both vehicles were GMC Sierras, and McNally was the driver of his and Sherlock's vehicle. All three men were wearing seat belts.

Westergard's vehicle struck the driver side of McNally's vehicle between the two axles. McNally's vehicle then became completely engulfed in flames and turned over on its top. McNally and Sherlock died of fatal injuries and Westergard was taken to St. Catherine Hospital in Garden City with a possible injury.