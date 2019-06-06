Fort Leavenworth Frontier Heritage Communities

Summer officially begins June 21. Fort Leavenworth Frontier Heritage Communities would like to share some summer-ready tips to help residents keep energy costs down while temperatures are on the rise. There are many ways to save energy and water.

Air conditioner care — Air filters should be changed every 30 days. A dirty filter, clogged with dust, pet fur and other particles, will slow air flow and make the unit work harder, expending extra energy to keep the home cool. HVAC filters can be picked up from FLFHC Maintenance at 800 W. Warehouse Road or call (913) 651-3838 and schedule a work order.

Create a breeze — Save up to 14 percent on cooling costs by using a ceiling fan and raising the thermostat two degrees, or use free-standing fans to create a “wind tunnel” effect. Place one fan by the window where air is entering the home and another at an opposite window positioned to blow the warm air outside.

Close the blinds — Keep curtains and shades closed during the day to block the sun’s warming rays and to keep the house cooler.

Turn off the tap — Keep a pitcher of water in the fridge for those hot summer days when you need a cool glass of water, rather than running the tap until the water turns cold.

Father’s Day drawing

FLFHC will celebrate Father’s Day with a drawing for sporting goods gift cards. Enter dad at the FLFHC office, 220 Hancock Ave., through June 14. Winning fathers must reside on Fort Leavenworth.

Ice cream social

Residents are invited to join FLFHC from 1-2:30 p.m. June 21 at the Community Center, 220 Hancock Ave., for a cool treat on the patio while supplies last. Children under 14 years old must be accompanied by an adult age 18 or older.

Birthday drawing

Have a child with a birthday in June? Come by the Fort Leavenworth Frontier Heritage Communities office at 220 Hancock Ave. to enter him or her into the monthly birthday drawing. All submissions must be received in the FLFHC office by June 21.

Coloring contest

Children’s coloring contest sheets are available online at www.ftleavenworthfamilyhousing.com and at the FLFHC office at 220 Hancock Ave. Entries must be received by June 21.

Village of the Month

Starting in June, housing village mayors will have the opportunity to leave their mark and help promote their villages to greatness.

One of those ways is by encouraging residents to keep lawns and common areas clean and orderly. Photos of a village’s progress can be e-mailed to fhc@tmo.com and shared on FLFHC’s Facebook page. The village with the most improvement each month will have the opportunity to win $50 cash to use toward village activities in addition to the $200 village funds already provided each year. There is no limit to how many times a village can win.

Utilities tip

Use energy-efficient fluorescent or LED bulbs instead of incandescent bulbs. While these bulbs cost more than the typical incandescent bulb, they can last up to 10 times longer and only use one third or less of the energy as incandescent bulbs.

Watch for more announcements on Facebook, followed by a One-Call Now e-mail message with event details, and don't forget to follow FLFHC on Twitter.