A Dodge City woman was injured Wednesday when a semi rear-ended her as she slowed in the attempt to avoid hitting a deer on US-50 highway west of Dodge City.

Christine Knifer Schmidt, 48, of Dodge City, was traveling eastbound on the highway at 5:50 a.m. in a 2009 Chevy when she slowed to avoid a deer on the road. She soon after struck a deer, and then a 2004 Peterbilt also traveling eastbound struck her vehicle from behind. Aaron Soto-Barrios, 26, of Garden City, was driving the semi.

The impact caused Schmidt's vehicle to move forward into a north ditch, while the semi went into the south ditch and rolled on its side.

Schmidt was taken to Western Plains Regional Hospital in Dodge City with a suspected minor injury, and Soto-Barrios left the wreck with no apparent injuries. Schmidt was wearing a seat belt, but Soto-Barrios was not.