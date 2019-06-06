HUTCHINSON — Colton Cowser's speed provided a huge lift for Hutchinson in a 3-2 Sunflower Collegiate League crossover victory against Derby on Wednesday at Hobart-Detter Field.

Cowser stole three bases and slid across home plate with the game-winning run on a throwing error in the fifth inning as the Monarchs (3-2) won their home opener.

With two outs in the Hutchinson fifth, Cowser was the lead runner on a double steal with Jackson Loftin before the duo swiped second and third. Cowser was able to score after catcher Quinton Albrecth's throw to second was wild.

"Knowing the situation, I think I got on with one out and Coach (Deron) McCue gives us the green light," Cowser said. "Jackson Loftin got to first on a hit by pitch, and we know each other well after being teammates at Sam Houston State. We looked at each other and gave a head nod because there were two outs and we were both trying to make something happen. We both wanted to get into scoring position."

Cowser said he listened to McCue.

"I saw the ball kick and he said, 'Go!'' Cowswer said. "That was about it."

Mikel Howell shut down Derby during the final five innings. He pitched five scoreless innings of relief, including 1-2-3 frames in the frames in the fifth, sixth, eighth and ninth. Howell struck out six, walked one and gave up one hit.

"Mikel had some good stuff tonight, and he was around the plate," McCue said. "I am going to start stretching these guys out a little bit. They have already had one or two outings."

McCue was happy to see the Monarchs rebound from their 12-6 loss to Derby in the SCL Showcase on Tuesday at Eck Stadium in Wichita.

"We didn't play very well at Mulvane or against Derby (on Tuesday night)," McCue said. "But we have a long way to go and our kids are beginning to get used to one another. We will take this day-by-day."

Derby took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first, when Dorien Jenkins walked with one out, advanced to third base after a pair of steals and came home before Justin Bundy was caught in a rundown between first and second.

Hutchinson put its first two hitters on base in the first as Jeremiah Ceasar led off with a single and went to third on a Brayden Whitchurch double. Dylan Nedved's sacrifice fly scored Ceasar for a 1-1 tie.

Garrett Stephen's one-out triple to center field in the Monarch's second was the key to Hutchinson claiming a 2-1 lead. He crossed home plate as Ryan Stoecklein reached on an infield error.

The Twins tied it at 2 as Jacob Rybicki's two-out, fourth-inning RBI single chased home Bundy, who led off the frame with a single and went to second on a Race Traynor hit.

The Monarchs wasted a chance to score after loading the bases with no outs in the fourth, when Stephens reached on an error, Stoecklein walked Conor Craig was hit by a pitch. But Ceaser hit into an unconventional 3-2-5 double play and Whitchurch flied out to end Hutchinson's threat.

Monarchs' starter Matt Dillard pitched four innings in a no decision. He allowed two earned runs on three hits with three strikeouts and two walks.

NOTE: The location and time has been changed for the Monarch's game against Wichita today. Hutchinson will play the Sluggers at 5 p.m. at Tabor College in Hillsboro.