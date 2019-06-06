Lee Richardson Zoo has a new resident: a new male Chinese goral, or long-haired goat-antelope, from the Los Angeles Zoo that will join the local herd of gorals in the zoo's “Wild Asia" exhibit.

The new male came to Lee Richardson Zoo based on a recommendation from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ (AZA’s) Species Survival Plan for gorals, according to a news release from the zoo. According to the release, the hope is to support the species population by successfully breeding him with the zoo’s four females. Nine other AZA accredited facilities in the country work with the goral species.

Goral are small, hoofed mammals with both goat- and antelope-like characteristics. Native to the rocky hillside and high-elevation areas of Burma, China, India, Thailand and Vietnam, this species is well-adapted to climbing, according to the release. Goral are listed as vulnerable by the International Union for Conservation of Nature, as populations are dwindling primarily due to loss of habitat.

Goral can live into their late teens and early twenties. “Kung Furry,” as the new male is called, arrived at Lee Richardson Zoo in time to celebrate his second birthday with his new family on Friday, according to the release. Visual barriers are temporarily in place around the goral's habitat to help the zoo’s new resident acclimate to his new surroundings, but guests can still view the rest of the herd in "Wild Asia."

For more information, contact Kristi Newland, zoo director, or Max Lakes, curator of conservation education, at 620-276-1250 or email them at kristi.newland@gardencityks.us or max.lakes@gardencityks.us.