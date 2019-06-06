Despite volumes of data currently available on humankind, it is surprising how little we know about other species. A paper published recently in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS) — using data recorded by Lee Richardson Zoo in collaboration with other zoos and aquariums worldwide — confirms that critical information, such as fertility and survival rates, is missing from global data for more than 98 percent of known species of mammals, birds, reptiles and amphibians.

It’s a gap with far-reaching implications for conservationists seeking to blunt the impact of mass extinctions. At a minimum, scientists working worldwide on behalf of IUCN Red List, IUCN Species Survival Commission, Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Flora and Fauna (CITES), TRAFFIC, Monitor and others require more complete data to make informed decisions.

That changed when researchers added data from a previously untapped source, the Zoological Information Management System (ZIMS). Across classes of species, key blanks fill with salient data.

Lee Richardson Zoo records our animal data in ZIMS, which is curated by wildlife professionals working within zoos, aquariums, refuge, research and education centers in 97 countries. It is maintained by Species360, a nonprofit, member-driven organization that facilitates information sharing among its nearly 1,200 institutional members, and is the world’s largest set of wildlife data. Lee Richardson Zoo has been contributing data on our animals since 1986. Since then, we have added data on 3,431 birds, reptiles, amphibians and mammals of 363 species, making a huge impact on the understanding of those species’ life histories.

“It seems inconceivable. Yet scientists tasked with saving species often have to power through with best-guess assumptions that we hope approximate reality,” said lead researcher and Species360 Conservation Science Alliance director Dalia A. Conde.

A multidisciplinary team led by Species360 Conservation Science Alliance, with participants from 19 institutions, believes they can substantially increase what we know by applying new analytics to data that has been long overlooked — using data contributed by Lee Richardson Zoo and other zoos and aquariums around the world.

“Providing that missing data — filling in those gaps — is game-changing for these species,” adds Kristi Newland, the director of Lee Richardson Zoo.

Predicting when species are at risk, and how best to bolster populations, requires knowing at what age females reproduce, how many hatchlings or juveniles survive to adolescence, and how long adults live. To understand what data are currently available, and to measure the void, researchers developed a Species Knowledge Index (SKI) that classifies available demographic information for 32,144 known species of mammals, birds, reptiles and amphibians.

"The demographic knowledge of species index provides significant information that, in conjunction with genetic data, allows estimations of events that affect population viability. Severe population declines, sometimes called genetic bottlenecks, influence the sustainability of populations, as we have found in studying endangered rhinos,” said Oliver Ryder, director of genetics, San Diego Zoo Global.

Turning first to go-to global sources of information, the index registers comprehensive birth and death rates for just 1.3 percent of these major classes of species. The index map, which illustrates demographic knowledge for individual species, shows that many remain blank.

“Adding ZIMS was like turning on the lights in an otherwise very dim room,” said Conde. “Class by class, from mammals through amphibians, we saw large gaps fill with fundamental data needed to help conservationists assess populations and advocate for threatened, endangered and vulnerable species.”

Incorporating ZIMS boosted the Species Knowledge Index eight-fold for comprehensive life table information used to assess populations. Information on the age of first reproduction for females, a key piece to estimating how a population will fair in the coming years, grew as much as 73 percent.

The study, “Data gaps and opportunities for comparative and conservation biology,” suggests a value far beyond the data itself. As Conservation Science Alliance and other researchers apply analytics to data aggregated across global sources, including ZIMS, they glean insights that impact outcomes for species in danger of extinction. Moreover, this can provide key insights for comparative and evolutionary biology, such as understanding the evolution of aging.

Lee Richardson Zoo staff create daily reports tracking animal wellness and welfare and then enter those reports into ZIMS. This date is important to the health and well-being of our animal residents, and when combined with the other global users, allows for massive usable data collection that would be difficult to compile from individual zoos using random software. Lee Richardson Zoo is proud to be able to help conservation by using ZIMS.

Max Lakes is the curator of conservation education at Lee Richardson Zoo.