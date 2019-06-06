Col. Harry Hung takes command and Command Sgt. Maj. Antwone Jones takes responsibility of the Garrison.

Katie Peterson | Staff Writer

The Fort Leavenworth Garrison has a new command team following a dual change of command and change of responsibility ceremony May 30 at the Frontier Conference Center.

Garrison Commander Col. Marne Sutten relinquished command to Col. Harry Hung, and Garrison Command Sgt. Maj. Jon Williams relinquished responsibility to Command Sgt. Maj. Antwone Jones.

“Ceremonies like this are bittersweet, if traditional, as we formally transfer the responsibilities and authorities associated with command,” said Vincent Grewatz, Installation Management Command – Training director. “Today we bid farewell to two great Army families … Replacing them and taking the Garrison to the next level is a command team of two more amazing Army families.”

Grewatz said Sutten and Williams were an example garrison command team.

“The Army does not train its officers to be garrison commanders and NCOs to be garrison command sergeants major, but it does develop leaders (who are) capable, caring, innovative and motivated to win in this high contact sport. Colonel Sutten and Command Sergeant Major Williams are proof,” Grewatz said.

“Together with the deputy to the garrison commander, this command group set conditions for continued success. To support establishment of Army Futures Command and Modernization, this garrison masterfully reduced contract and manpower costs and mitigated risks while preserving capabilities.

“It executed a $69 million budget, in and out processed 2,500 soldiers and families, reduced energy consumption by 15 percent, compassionately demonstrated the Army’s commitment to quality on-post housing, and contained the mighty Missouri to minimize damage to property and operational impacts,” he said. “Integrating and synchronizing installation services in support of the senior commander is complex, challenging work. This command team made it look easy.”

Grewatz said these accomplishments were still not their greatest legacy.

“The greatest legacy of this amazing command team are the people and partnerships they built and bequeath to their successors. On this point, Marne Sutten and Jon Williams are remarkable leaders,” he said. “They have postured the Garrison for continued success, building a committed, responsive and agile organization capable of accomplishing its mission today and in the future.”

Sutten took command of the Garrison in May 2017. She said she was humbled and honored to be chosen for the position.

“My first reaction was simple surprise to be on the list, and when I saw Fort Leavenworth Garrison next to my name, I realized the amazing opportunity to spend time here again,” she said. “Without question, coming back to Fort Leavenworth and being able to serve with the impressive individuals and witness the strength of the Garrison team has taught me an incredible amount about leadership and professionalism.

“Today, as we sit here in this ceremony, all across Fort Leavenworth the heart and soul of this post continues to work hard to ensure the high standards for quality of life and safety that we have come to expect for this community,” she said. “The many people of the Garrison team are truly the heart and soul of this post. They are the quiet professionals who work behind the scenes and truly represent the best of our country … Your hard work has built a reputation that makes this the best hometown in the Army.”

Sutten’s next assignment is with U.S. Northern Command in Fort Carson, Colo.

Williams took responsibility in April 2018. He said he can’t believe his time at Fort Leavenworth is ending.

“Leaving after only 13 months is not what I planned for; however, I am leaving here with a wealth of knowledge I will always treasure,” Williams said. “Working here has been a fantastic learning experience, and I am grateful for the skills I’ve acquired and sharpened.

“I’ve learned more humility, diplomacy and patience to include how to take criticism and compliments. I’ve also learned to be more open-minded, to value other people’s opinions and to consider other ideas along with mine to end up with a great final result,” he said. “These are but some of the things being in the Garrison that has helped improve me as a leader, soldier and person, thanks to what I’ve learned from many of you. I really enjoyed every moment working with all of you.”

Williams’ next assignment is sergeant major to the Army Adjutant General in Fort Knox, Ky.

Prior to the ceremony, both Sutten and Williams were presented with the Legion of Merit for their service to the Garrison.

Grewatz said Hung and Jones are well equipped to take over the command responsibility of the Garrison.

“Colonel Hung and Command Sergeant Major Jones bring extensive experience to their new positions,” he said. “You have distinguished yourselves by your leadership, your integrity, your organizational and your managerial skills, your flexibility and creativity, and above all, your care and compassion for the soldiers and families who serve our nation. I am confident that you are prepared to take on the challenges before you here.”

Hung was commissioned into Military Intelligence in 1997 and has since served at all echelons and across the globe including contingency and combat operations.

His assignments have included Fort Lewis, Wash.; Washington, D.C.; Iraq and Hawaii.

His most recent assignment was as the 8th Army deputy G2 and chief of operations in Korea.

“I am humbled to be here today and deeply grateful for the opportunity to command this historic and important installation for our Army,” Hung said. “Thank you for welcoming and settling us (my family) into this wonderful post from an overseas tour.

“More importantly, thanks for keeping our installation running around the clock and putting together ceremonies like this one right after another,” he said. “I’ve seen nothing but first class since we’ve arrived. I am humbled and honored to serve with you as we continue this shared legacy of excellence.”

Jones enlisted into the Army in 1993 at Fort Jackson, S.C.

His previous assignments include Kaiserslautern, Germany; Fort Stewart, Ga.; Fort Jackson, S.C.; Fort Knox, Ky.; Fort Hood, Texas; Fort Sill, Okla.; Camp Casey, Korea; Fort Sam Houston, Texas; and Fort Belvoir, Va.

Jones’ most recent assignment was as sergeant major of the U.S. Army Central Command Surgeon Directorate headquartered at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C.

“I am honored to have been given the opportunity to join your team. I have learned from my time in the Army that it is never the place, but it is always the people,” Jones said. “It is not only about the soldiers, sailors, airmen and Marines that you associate with a military installation. It is also about the civilians, family members, community members and establishments that make a place a hometown. Only when all those entities are working together does the moniker hometown fit, and it certainly does here.

“From what I have seen and felt so far, I happened to hit the jackpot with the situation I have been given,” he said. “I can’t wait to get started with Colonel Hung, and I aim to be the asset that the soldiers, civilians and community partners of Fort Leavenworth deserve.”