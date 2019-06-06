Bible Christian Church

1501 E. Mary St.

Saturday: Worship service, 5 p.m.

Sunday: Worship services, 9 and 10:30 a.m.

"Power Up: Raise Your Game" Vacation Bible School: 9 to 11:30 a.m. June 10 to 14. Register at www.biblechristiangc.com.

For more information, visit www.biblechristiangc.com, call 620-276-8356 or look up @biblechristiangc on Facebook and Instagram.

Church of the Brethren

505 N. Eighth St.

Sunday: Adult Sunday school, 9:30 a.m.; worship service, 10:45 a.m., with Pastor Bob Bates giving the message "I'm Not Finished With You Yet," and hearing devices and nursery available; carry-in dinner, noon in Fellowship Hall (bring a covered dish to share, along with a nonperishable food item to be donated to Emmaus House).

Tuesday: Quilting, 10 a.m.; commission meeting, 6:30 p.m., board meeting, 7 p.m.

Thursday: Men's Bible Study at Time Out Restaurant, 9 a.m.

Friday, June 14: Newsletter deadline

Saturday, June 15: Memorial service for Franklin Hornbaker, 10:30 a.m.

For more information, call 620-276-7391, email gccob@kscoxmail.com or visit www.gardencitycob.org.

Fellowship Baptist Church

506 N. First St.

Sunday: Sunday school and adult Bible study, 10 a.m.; worship service, 11 a.m. with guest speaker, Jim Lievelle; Spanish services include escuela dominical at 10 a.m. and servicio de adoracion at 11 a.m.; Myanmar Christian Fellowship, 1 to 3 p.m., featuring Burmese and Karen language services; Bible study and prayer, 6 p.m.

Wednesday: Kids 4 Truth will resume in September.

For more information, call 620-275-5304.

First Baptist Church

1007 N. 11th St.

Sunday: Sunday school, 9:30 a.m.; worship service, 10:30 a.m., with Rex Oyler preaching.

Monday: Boy Scouts, Cub Scouts and TOPS, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday: Band practice, 7 p.m.

For more information or transportation to church activities, call 620-275-5266 (leave a message).

First Christian Church

306 N. Seventh St.

Sunday: Worship service, 10 a.m., with Pastor Phillip Hayes giving the message "God Talk."

Tuesday: Mary Marthas and Men Bible Study, 7 p.m.

For more information, call 620-275-5411 or visit www.fccgardencity.com.

Garden Valley Church

1701 N. Third St.

Sunday: Bible classes for all ages, 9:30 a.m.; Worship service, baptism celebration, 10:45 a.m.

Monday: Ladies Bible Study, 7 p.m.

For more information, visit www.gardenvalleychurch.com or call 620-276-7410.

Garden Valley Retirement Village (nondenominational)

1505 E. Spruce St.

Sunday: Worship service, 9 a.m., with the message given by Andrew Zoschke of Grace Bible Church

Wednesday: "Celebrate Your Faith" worship service, 7 p.m.

For more information, call 620-275-5036.

St. James Lutheran Church, ELCA

1608 Belmont Place

Saturday: Chin Church service, 6:30 p.m.

Sunday: Worship service, 10 a.m.; Chin Church service, 1 p.m.

For more information, call 620-275-5108 or 620-275-4777.