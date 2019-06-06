In the 1800s, cowboys heading long, weary cattle drives camped in the empty Kansas prairie, as they did across the West and Midwest, and prepared their meals alongside chuckwagons, sturdy covered wagons stocked with food and supplies.

At Beef Empire Days’ Chuckwagon breakfast and lunch Saturday, the scene won’t be quite as rustic, but still aims to recall a time integral to the beef industry that the festival celebrates.

The day will feature two events: the Commerce Bank Chuckwagon Breakfast, an event that now trades out the wagons for a public $3 a piece breakfast cooked on site at the Stevens Park bandshell, and Chuckwagons at the Zoo, a $1 old-fashioned barbecue served out of and alongside two of the famous wagons near Lee Richardson Zoo’s Wild Asia exhibit. The breakfast, serving pancakes and beef sausage, will run from 6:30 to 9:30 a.m. and the lunch at the zoo will run from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

This year, Commerce Bank’s Chuckwagon Breakfast will celebrate its 20th year heading the event.

Beef Empire Days’ chuckwagons events have been a tradition of the festival since its earlier years but not necessarily a sturdy one, said Ray Purdy, Beef Empire Days historian. The event had long grown and waned based on community and local companies' interest, he said. But a constant seems to be public support. According to a 1980 Telegram article, even when the event was canceled, guests came to Stevens Park in droves and were disappointed to miss the beef-centric lunch.

For years, the event was a gathering of several different companies, organizations, feedlots or other beef industry representatives, Purdy said. Guests would wander to as many as eight to 10 wagons lining the park, taking samples of uniquely prepared beef and sometimes recipes for how to recreate it, he said. Companies and organizations would win prizes for the best beef and locals would get a literal taste of what the festival was about.

Cattle drives were common in southwest Kansas, from the cow-town days of Dodge City to Doc Barton’s herd numbering up to 3,000 head in rural Finney County, said Laurie Oshel, Finney County Historical Society assistant director. Barton brought some of the first cattle to the county from Texas in the 1880s, she said, coming to raise the cattle rather than solely ship them. And where there were drives, there were cowboys, she said.

“If they brought a herd up, they would have had a chuckwagon,” Oshel said.

Both in the past and Saturday, the chuckwagons events are not only one of several community events in Beef Empire Days final weekend, but also let young and old experience a time none of them saw, when cattle were herded across the state, setting the groundwork locally for an industry that would fuel Garden City.

“We like to reminisce in how it was in the old days, and you can still do it today. Even though you have more modern cooking facilities and barbecue equipment and everything, you can still do it the old way,” Purdy said.

