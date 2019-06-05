Cattle Working Contest
What: Area processing crews will learn and test the newest trends and equipment and stop by industry vendors at this event that gets to the heart of the cattle working industry.
When: 11:30 a.m. Thursday
Where: Irsik & Doll Feedyard
GCA Blushing Artiste
What: Enjoy some wine in a step-by-step group painting class.
When: 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday
Where: Garden City Arts, 318 N. Main St.
Cost: $35 ($30 for members). Enroll ahead of time at Garden City Arts.
United Wireless Community Children’s Parade
What: Young and old alike are invited to join in with this free community parade for Beef Empire Days.
When: 10:30 a.m. Friday
Where: Finney County Public Library
Friday Food Trucks
What: Enjoy a variety of tastes from local food trucks at this Downtown Vision event
When: 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Friday
Where: Stevens Park
Chamber Golf Tournament
What: Watch golf players and teams compete for this local title.
When: Registration at 11 a.m., shotgun start at noon, dinner and prizes at 5:30 p.m.
Where: Buffalo Dunes Golf Course
First Friday Art Walk
What: Stop by downtown Garden City to peruse the work of local artists and enjoy extended hours of local businesses.
When and Where: Shows will run from 4 to 6 p.m. at High Plains Public Radio, 5 to 7 p.m. at Patrick Dugan’s Coffee Shop, the Finney Courthouse and Garden City Community College Mercer Gallery and 6 to 8 p.m. at Garden City Arts.
Beef Empire Days Awards Banquet
What: Awards for several Beef Empire Days events, including the Live and Carcass Show, Cattle Working Contest, People’s Choice Auction, Public Pick 5 and Ranch Rodeo, and the Mary M. Hopkins Award for Volunteer Service will be presented at this banquet.
When: The social hour begins at 6 p.m. Friday, with the banquet immediately following.
Where: Clarion Inn and Conference Center, 1911 E. Kansas Ave.
Free Hamlet Encore Performance
What: Locals can see this award-winning production of “Hamlet” one last time before its cast and crew showcases it at the International Thespian Festival in Lincoln, Neb. later this month.
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Where: GCHS auditorium
Downtown Historic Walking Tour
What: The Finney County Historical Society’s Johnetta Hebrelee will guide guests through the history of Garden City’s downtown at this tour, only given twice a year.
When: 7:30 p.m. Friday
Where: Tours begin at Garden City Downtown Vision, 120 E. Laurel St.
Cost: Tickets are $5 and can be purchased at the Downtown Vision office, 120 E. Laurel St. Proceeds go to the historical society. Space is limited.
Commerce Bank Chuckwagon Breakfast
What: Enjoy an all-you-can-eat pancake and sausage breakfast pioneer-style at this Beef Empire Days traditional event.
When: 6:30 to 9:30 a.m. Saturday
Where: Stevens Park
Cost: Meals are $3 and benefit Leave a Legacy.
Garden City Farmers Market
What: Peruse local vendors at this local, home-grown farmers market, running every Saturday through the end of September.
When: 7 a.m. to noon Saurday
Where: Westlake Ace parking lot, 1210 Fleming St.
Western Motor Beef Empire Days Parade
What: Garden City’s largest parade, sporting the theme “Bring on the BEEF!”
When: 10 a.m. Saturday
Where: Downtown Main Street in Garden City
Chuckwagons at the Zoo
What: Chuckwagons will return for an old-fashioned barbecue lunch, accompanied by vendors and family-friendly entertainment.
When: 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday
Where: Lee Richardson Zoo
Cost: Meals are $1.
GCA Drop-In Art Saturday
What: Stop by Garden City Arts for free, family-friendly art-making stations.
When: 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday
Where: Garden City Arts, 318 N. Main St.
Cost: Free
Western State Bank Beef, Beer and Boots
What: Food trucks, a beer garden, live music from the Clay Davenport Band and the nearby Grill Master Cook-Off will fuel this downtown street dance.
When: 5:30 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday
Where: Stevens Park
GCA Get MAD!
What: Turn your frustration into powerful, textured masterpieces at this Garden City Arts event led by local artist Robin Valenzuela.
When: 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday
Where: Garden City Arts, 318 N. Main St.
Cost: $40 ($35 for members). Stop by Garden City Arts to reserve a spot.
Beef Empire Days Cattle Crawl
What: Participants will board a bus to visit some of Garden City’s best restaurants, including Garden City Steakhouse, Las Margaritas and Flat Mountain Brewhouse.
When: 4:30 to 10:30 p.m.
Where: Leave from Samy’s Spirits and Steakhouse, 1911 E. Kansas Ave.
Contact: Call the Beef Empire Days Office at 620-275-6807 for more information. Space is limited.