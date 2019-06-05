Cattle Working Contest

What: Area processing crews will learn and test the newest trends and equipment and stop by industry vendors at this event that gets to the heart of the cattle working industry.

When: 11:30 a.m. Thursday

Where: Irsik & Doll Feedyard

GCA Blushing Artiste

What: Enjoy some wine in a step-by-step group painting class.

When: 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday

Where: Garden City Arts, 318 N. Main St.

Cost: $35 ($30 for members). Enroll ahead of time at Garden City Arts.

United Wireless Community Children’s Parade

What: Young and old alike are invited to join in with this free community parade for Beef Empire Days.

When: 10:30 a.m. Friday

Where: Finney County Public Library

Friday Food Trucks

What: Enjoy a variety of tastes from local food trucks at this Downtown Vision event

When: 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Friday

Where: Stevens Park

Chamber Golf Tournament

What: Watch golf players and teams compete for this local title.

When: Registration at 11 a.m., shotgun start at noon, dinner and prizes at 5:30 p.m.

Where: Buffalo Dunes Golf Course

First Friday Art Walk

What: Stop by downtown Garden City to peruse the work of local artists and enjoy extended hours of local businesses.

When and Where: Shows will run from 4 to 6 p.m. at High Plains Public Radio, 5 to 7 p.m. at Patrick Dugan’s Coffee Shop, the Finney Courthouse and Garden City Community College Mercer Gallery and 6 to 8 p.m. at Garden City Arts.

Beef Empire Days Awards Banquet

What: Awards for several Beef Empire Days events, including the Live and Carcass Show, Cattle Working Contest, People’s Choice Auction, Public Pick 5 and Ranch Rodeo, and the Mary M. Hopkins Award for Volunteer Service will be presented at this banquet.

When: The social hour begins at 6 p.m. Friday, with the banquet immediately following.

Where: Clarion Inn and Conference Center, 1911 E. Kansas Ave.

Free Hamlet Encore Performance

What: Locals can see this award-winning production of “Hamlet” one last time before its cast and crew showcases it at the International Thespian Festival in Lincoln, Neb. later this month.

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: GCHS auditorium

Downtown Historic Walking Tour

What: The Finney County Historical Society’s Johnetta Hebrelee will guide guests through the history of Garden City’s downtown at this tour, only given twice a year.

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Where: Tours begin at Garden City Downtown Vision, 120 E. Laurel St.

Cost: Tickets are $5 and can be purchased at the Downtown Vision office, 120 E. Laurel St. Proceeds go to the historical society. Space is limited.

Commerce Bank Chuckwagon Breakfast

What: Enjoy an all-you-can-eat pancake and sausage breakfast pioneer-style at this Beef Empire Days traditional event.

When: 6:30 to 9:30 a.m. Saturday

Where: Stevens Park

Cost: Meals are $3 and benefit Leave a Legacy.

Garden City Farmers Market

What: Peruse local vendors at this local, home-grown farmers market, running every Saturday through the end of September.

When: 7 a.m. to noon Saurday

Where: Westlake Ace parking lot, 1210 Fleming St.

Western Motor Beef Empire Days Parade

What: Garden City’s largest parade, sporting the theme “Bring on the BEEF!”

When: 10 a.m. Saturday

Where: Downtown Main Street in Garden City

Chuckwagons at the Zoo

What: Chuckwagons will return for an old-fashioned barbecue lunch, accompanied by vendors and family-friendly entertainment.

When: 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday

Where: Lee Richardson Zoo

Cost: Meals are $1.

GCA Drop-In Art Saturday

What: Stop by Garden City Arts for free, family-friendly art-making stations.

When: 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday

Where: Garden City Arts, 318 N. Main St.

Cost: Free

Western State Bank Beef, Beer and Boots

What: Food trucks, a beer garden, live music from the Clay Davenport Band and the nearby Grill Master Cook-Off will fuel this downtown street dance.

When: 5:30 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Stevens Park

GCA Get MAD!

What: Turn your frustration into powerful, textured masterpieces at this Garden City Arts event led by local artist Robin Valenzuela.

When: 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday

Where: Garden City Arts, 318 N. Main St.

Cost: $40 ($35 for members). Stop by Garden City Arts to reserve a spot.

Beef Empire Days Cattle Crawl

What: Participants will board a bus to visit some of Garden City’s best restaurants, including Garden City Steakhouse, Las Margaritas and Flat Mountain Brewhouse.

When: 4:30 to 10:30 p.m.

Where: Leave from Samy’s Spirits and Steakhouse, 1911 E. Kansas Ave.

Contact: Call the Beef Empire Days Office at 620-275-6807 for more information. Space is limited.