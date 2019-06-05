Ron Fisher, husband of Lincoln Elementary School Principal Darla Fisher, is running for the Hutchinson USD 308 Board of Education.

Under USD 308’s nepotism policies, Darla Fisher would be able to continue her employment with the district if Ron Fisher was elected because she would be grandfathered in.

The district’s policy prohibits the school board from employing “anyone who is the father, mother, brother, sister, spouse, son, daughter, son-in-law or daughter-in-law of any member of the board.” However, if a family member is a USD 308 employee before another family member is elected or appointed to the school board, the district employee can continue in the job.

School board member Tad Dower’s wife, Melodie Dower, works in the human resources office for USD 308 and was a district employee prior to Dower’s arrival on the board.

“I would need to abstain from matters,” Fisher told The News. If USD 308 officials advise, “‘Ron, you’re not able to be a part of this,’” he said, “I get it.”

The News was unable to reach Darla Fisher at Lincoln.

Candidates

Five candidates are running for four open seats on the seven-member USD 308 school board. Fisher is the only non-incumbent in the race that will be determined in the Nov. 5 general election. Voters will be able to vote for four of the candidates, all running for at-large seats. The five contenders and their current and/or prior employer in the last 12 months are:

Fisher, leadership coaching businessValarie Gibson-Smith, joined the board in late 2017 to fill a vacancy, co-owner, Hayden’s Salon & Day Spa, owns rental propertyRandall Gray, first elected in April 2015, Frito Lay, J.P. Weigand, co-owner, ARG Homes LLC.Greg Meredith, first elected in April 2015, Hutchinson Regional Medical CenterLance Patterson, first elected in April 2015, Boys and Girls Clubs of Hutchinson.

The school board members who are not up in this election year are Dower, Kail Denison, and Anette Roberson.

Fisher contracted

“I feel passionate about how the strength of our schools is connected to the strength of our community,” Fisher said Tuesday when asked why he was running.

The Fishers used to live in the Olathe area and Fisher said Johnson County had a strong reputation for investing in schools. “I always considered it a privilege to raise my kids there,” he said. He was a church minister for over 20 years and also was the director of operations for Interfaith Housing Services Inc., Hutchinson, for five and a half years.

Last year, USD 308 contracted Fisher to conduct four training sessions with the school board. The topics were planning, goal-setting, developing a mission/vision, and internal board relationships. Each session ran two to three hours, according to USD 308 Superintendent Gary Price. The district paid Fisher $400 per session, for a total of $1,600.

Price said the board in 2017-18 decided it needed work in goal-setting and team-building. Price had not met Fisher previously but some board members knew he was a leadership coach. The exercise was intended to help the board work more as a team as it sought during 2018-19 to find a new superintendent to succeed Price.

In January 2019, the school board hired Mike Folks, superintendent of Clay County schools. Ron Fisher did not know Folks previously, but Darla Fisher and Folks once participated in a technology initiative, and she said in January she was thrilled he was hired here.

Nepotism

Also before USD 308 began its search for a school superintendent, Price proposed the board change its nepotism policy as it relates to the superintendent. It followed that suggestion.

Prior to the nepotism change, the school board could not employ a close family member of any board member or the superintendent. The board deleted the “or the superintendent.”

It’s not rare in education for both spouses to hold jobs in the profession.

“I proposed it to them because the prior language would not have allowed the spouse of a new superintendent to work. The district would not want to miss out on a good superintendent candidate just because they could not give a job to the spouse,” Price wrote in the email to The News.

It was not finalized and adopted by the board until February after Folks was hired. His wife, Micca Folks, has been a school psychologist at Twin Lakes Educational Cooperative in Clay Center. The USD 308 board has hired her for a part-time job in its Special Education Department. Her direct supervisor will be Jessica Engelland, not the superintendent.

Price noted there are former school board members who had relatives working in the district, and there are administrators who have spouses employed by the district. The district has two principals - middle school principal Nate Henry and Hutchinson Magnet School at Allen Principal Alma Henry - married to each other.

The married couples are not in jobs where one directly supervises the other.