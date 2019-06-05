Two teens were behind bars Wednesday morning in connection with an incident in which a man was shot during a burglary and attempted robbery early Tuesday on the city's south side, police said.

Antonio Beltran, 19, was booked into the Shawnee County Jail in connection with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated robbery and aggravated burglary. After his first appearance before a Shawnee County District Court Judge on Wednesday morning, his bond was listed at $500,000.

Another teen, Alex Marin, 18, was booked into the Shawnee County Jail in connection with aggravated burglary. His bond was set at $150,000.

Police Lt. Kelvin Johnson said Wednesday morning that no other individuals were being sought in connection with the incident.

Johnson said detectives investigating the case identified Beltran as a person of interest. After Beltran was questioned, he was booked into jail.

Police Lt. Manny Munoz said earlier that detectives located Marin and another individual who were being sought for questioning in the incident.

Both Marin and the other person were brought to the Law Enforcement Center, where they were questioned, Munoz said.

One of the individuals was released, while Marin was arrested and booked into jail.

The incident was reported about 3:50 a.m Tuesday in the 1300 block of S.W. Caledon.

Topeka police Lt. Aaron Jones said officers responding to the scene found a 36-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound that wasn't believed to be life-threatening.

The victim was taken by American Medical Response ambulance to a local hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information may call police detectives at 785-368-9400 or Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.