Gov. Laura Kelly on Monday announced Dena Sattler as her new spokeswoman, replacing Ashley All.

Sattler previously directed communications for the Kansas Department of Commerce, and before that was the publisher of The Garden City Telegram.

“I’m pleased to have Dena join our team and take the lead in communications for our office,” Kelly said. “She brings decades of media and team management experience, which will be instrumental as we move forward.”

From 2004 to 2018, Sattler was publisher of The Telegram. The Telegram and The Topeka Capital-Journal are both owned by GateHouse Media.

Sattler, whose newspaper career began in 1985, also is a past president of the Kansas Press Association board of directors and former member of the Capital-Journal's editorial advisory board.

“It’s an honor to be part of Gov. Kelly’s team,” Sattler said. “Throughout my career, I’ve worked to help raise awareness of news and issues, and most recently in southwest Kansas. I look forward to doing the same for the state as a whole, and helping Kansans better understand the important work of their government.”

All served as communications director for the governor's office throughout the legislative session after working in the same role for Kelly's campaign last year.

“Ashley has quite literally been by my side since day one of my campaign for governor,” Kelly said. “She dedicated herself to helping share my vision for the state of Kansas. Ashley has been a trusted, loyal member of our staff, and I thank her for her service."