I am enjoying seeing new faces at the senior center. Our new events and activities are attracting new visitors. A clarification from last week’s article. We do have limited Medicare and Medicare D counseling this summer. You would need to call us to get more information. We are not able to accommodate drop-in inquiries at this time. By September, we plan to again have more full-service Medicare options for you.

Activities

WOW — We announced our first trip to Boot Hill Casino on June 25. We not only filled one bus, but, we also filled a second bus. We have 26 seniors signed up to leave at 9:30 a.m. June 25. We will have a short waiting list in case someone has to cancel.

We want to celebrate Father’s Day with our many dads and grandpas at the center. On Friday, June 14, we will have an evening event, open to the public. Beginning at 5:30, we will have a Classic Car show in our main parking lot at 907 N. 10th. We will also be having a cookout at 5:30pm. Black Hills Energy will be cooking our hamburgers and hot dogs. We will also have sides and beverages. The BBQ will have a $5.00 fee for adults and $3.00 for those age 12 and under. We will have discount coupons available for seniors, age 55 and above. Just stop by the senior center the week of June 10th to pick up your coupon. All funds raised will go to help with the Meals on Wheels program.

We are looking at July 24 or 25 for our trip to the Stauth Museum in Montezuma. The featured exhibit is America’s Rad: The Journey of Route 66. Learn more at http://stauthmemorialmuseum.org/ We are trying to set up lunch or at least pie and coffee at Brianna’s Café in Montezuma. Watch for details.

It is Farmer’s Market time in Garden City. Every Saturday from 7am-noon, Westlake Ace Hardware will be the site for our Farmer’s Market. The Senior Center of Finney County has a program that helps support you attending the Farmer’s Market. Call or stop by and see Della to learn more about the Kansas Farmer’s Market Voucher Program that you can use at the Farmer’s market to help buy fresh produce. You must be age 60 or above and meet the income guidelines to qualify.

I have been promoting our new website: finneycountyseniorcenter.org. I wanted to remind everyone that we are also on Facebook at Senior Center of Finney County.

Weekly activities

Thursday: TOPS 8:30 a.m.; Learn Wood Carving Class 9:30 a.m.; Strength Training 9:30 a.m.; Art Class 10 a.m.; BINGO 10:30 a.m.; Thro Back Thursday 11:45 a.m.; Skip Bo 1 p.m.; Bridge 1:15 p.m.; Cardio Exercise 4 p.m.; PIYO/Yoga 6 p.m.

Friday: Line Dancing 8:30 a.m.; Nurse 10:30 a.m.; Enhance Fitness 1 p.m.; Qwirkle 1 p.m.; Bridge 1:15 p.m.; Association Covered Dish Dinner and Meeting 6 p.m.

Saturday: The pool room is open from 1 to 4 p.m.

Sunday: Duplicate bridge, 2 p.m.

Monday: Double Pinochle 12:30 p.m.; Gentle Exercise 12:30 p.m.; Enhance Fitness 1 p.m.; Zumba w/ Tessie 6 p.m.; Duplicate Bridge 7 p.m.

Tuesday: Learn Wood Carving Class 9:30 a.m.; Strength Training 9:30 a.m.; Trivia Tuesday 11:45 a.m.; Pitch 12:30 p.m.; Bridge 1:15 p.m.; Exercise 4 p.m.; PIYO/Yoga w/ Tessie 6 p.m.

Wednesday, June 12: Line dancing 8:30 a.m.; Completely Unraveled 9:30 a.m.; Pinochle 12:30 p.m.; Gentle Exercise 12:30 p.m.; Enhance Fitness 1 p.m.; Dance with Blue Notes 7:30 p.m. ($5 donation per person)

Lunch menu

Wednesday: Chicken Lo Mein, Egg Roll. Mixed Vegetables & Oreo cookie

Thursday: Swedish Meatballs over white rice, sliced carrots & fresh grapes

Friday: Fried Jumbo Shrimp, Mac N Cheese, peas & fruit

Monday: Homemade Meatloaf, Mashed potatoes/gravy, Green Beans & Chocolate Cake with chocolate frosting

Tuesday: Chicken Strips, Mashed potatoes/gravy, Broccoli, Lemon Italian Icy

Wednesday, June 12: Rosemary Pork, Au Gratin potatoes, Green Beans & pudding

Shari Campbell is the executive director of the Senior Center of Finney County. Check us out on the internet at www.finneycountyseniorcenter.org.