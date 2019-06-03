1. Growing Yogis: 4 p.m. June 3, Sunflower Yoga Studio, 111 W 2nd Ave, Ste A, Hutchinson. This summer we will be offering a four-week yoga program for children ages 5-9. We will focus on the human body, learning anatomy and how we can control movement. These movements will help create strength, flexibility, as well as promoting self-confidence. We will also bring mindfulness into our practice through focus, games and quiet meditation. This program runs from 4-5 p.m. on Mondays through June 24. Call the studio for more info at 620-200-4541. Cost is $40 for the session.

2. Hutchinson Community Blood Drive: noon to 7 p.m. June 3, First Presbyterian Church, 201 E Sherman St, Hutchinson. Walk-ins welcome or schedule an appointment at redcrossblood.org. Other times include 1 to 7 p.m. Tuesday and 7 to 1 p.m. Wednesday.

3. Home on the Range - Summer Camp 2019: 8:30 a.m June 3, Hutchinson Zoo, 6 Emerson Loop East, Carey Park, Hutchinson. Join us this summer to explore the world of farming, prairie ecosystems, and why it's all so important. Summer camps are for youth entering 1st-8th grades in fall 2019. Each session runs Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. All campers must bring a sack lunch every day of camp. A light snack will be provided. This week is for students entering first and second grades. Next week is for third through fifth and June 17-21 is for sixth through eighth grades. Cost is $75 per student (Scholarships available).