On or about Wednesday, May 22, unknown suspect(s) stole a 2013 Forest River camper from Assaria Self Storage, located in the 200 block of East Second Street in Assaria.

The Rockwood Roo camper is white with brown lettering. The camper has expandable pullouts in the front and back. The camper is 25 feet long, when not expanded.

A citizen reported seeing a camper matching the description that morning about 7 a.m. in the area of East Water Well Rd/South Simpson Rd in rural Saline County. At that time, there was a white male, described as being in his 30s with short, reddish, curly hair, in possession of the camper.

The male had visible tattoos on his arms. He was described as being about 5 foot 6 inches to 5 foot 8 inches tall with a weight of about 165 pounds. The vehicle pulling the camper was described as a maroon truck.

Total loss is estimated to be in excess of $30,000.

If you have any information concerning who attempted to commit this crime, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit www.pd.salina.org, click reports and notifications, and follow the Crimestoppers link to submit a web tip. You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000, and you are not required to give your name.