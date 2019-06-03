The Finney County Commission unanimously took six departments’ 2020 budget requests under advisement Monday as part of the year’s budgeting process.

The commission will continue to hear similar requests at upcoming meetings and make final decisions regarding budget allocations in July. This week, Finney County GIS, the Register of Deeds, Emergency Management, EMS and Health departments, as well as the commission itself, presented their requests.

Department representatives made the following requests:

The Finney County Commission requested $97,269 to pay for personnel, supplies, subscriptions and travel. The bulk of the request — $86,419 — would cover salaries and certain benefits for the five commissioners. While that personnel amount went up by about $966 from last year, the requested supply and subscriptions budget went down about $1,300 from 2019.GIS requested a total of $253,202 for various personnel, supplies, equipment and contractual services, about a $19,900 increase from 2019. After staff costs, the most money would go to $75,000 in equipment expenses, specifically an upgraded aerial photography system for next year.The Register of Deeds requested $217,171, or about $10,900 more than the previous year, to cover staff, supplies and equipment.Emergency Management requested $153,047 for staff, training and equipment, a nearly $35,000 drop from the department’s budget last year. The drop is significant partly because large one-time payments added into the 2019 budget, such as for a vehicle replacement and equipment updates. The department requested maintaining the Community Emergency Response Team, or CERT, program for another year to see if it could be more effective.EMS requested about $2.47 million, or about a $169,000 increase from last year’s budget. A large portion of the new funds will be used for repairs or saved for significant building renovations or a new facility in several years.The Health Department requested about $2.01 million, or about a $42,600 increase from the 2019 budget. Like EMS, a portion of the increase will go to repairs, in this case infrastructure and broadband support, or be saved for future renovations or facilities. Some funding was also decreased or redistributed to allow for new positions and eliminate vacant ones.

