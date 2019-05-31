In the midst of Garden City’s ongoing housing shortage, a new regional nonprofit hopes to use new or underutilized tactics, including rehabilitating abandoned properties and accessing federal programs, to build more units in town to meet local demand.

The High Plains Housing Development Corp. formed last fall, earned its 501(c)3 status last January and is currently moving through preliminary steps to be an asset to Garden City and, ultimately, southwest Kansas, said executive director Michael Snodgrass.

“It will be very localized and try to address the needs that have come out of these housing studies, and among those will be infill housing, acquisition-rehab. Anything that basically improves neighborhoods and helps with some of the housing shortages, we’re going to try and tackle those. If there’s a problem, we’re going to help try to solve it,” Snodgrass said.

Snodgrass is a 27-year nonprofit housing development and head of the Builders Development Corp., a housing 501(c)3 based in Kansas City that has provided affordable housing options throughout its greater metro area.

About six years ago, the BDC came to southwest Kansas, spearheading similar projects in Hutchinson and Ulysses. This year, the corporation is breaking ground on housing projects throughout the region, including Ulysses, Lakin, Syracuse and the Northborough development in Garden City.

“It was never the intent of BDC to have a permanent presence in the southwest Kansas area, but as we started working in Ulysses and now in Garden City and other local areas, it became obvious to us and the people that we talked to that there was a tremendous need for an agency like ours in Garden City and in the southwest Kansas area…” Snodgrass said.

While Snodgrass will lead the new nonprofit from afar, it will be largely directed by Assistant Director Hunter Carson of Garden City and a board of Finney County representatives, including local business owners and Scott Aust of the Finney Economic Development Corp. The local presence will be able to to give High Plains the attention it deserves, as well as give vital insight into the needs of the city and surrounding communities, Snodgrass said.

Local housing studies show that Garden City needs to build about 120 housing units, including rental spaces, a year to keep up with local demand, a number the area often falls far short of. Over the past three years, following a very successful housing development in 2015, the city gained about 36 units a year, less than a third of the annual goal.

Part of the solution is maximizing the value of lot space with high density housing options, said FCDEC Strategic Analyst Shannon Dick in a presentation to the FCEDC’s board of directors.

In the current housing market, it’s difficult to produce profitable affordable housing, said Lona DuVall, FCEDC president and CEO. High Plains could help “bridge that gap,” she said, and in a way that will strengthen the community beyond its homes.

“One of the things that impressed me a lot about Michael Snodgrass is that he really is focused on building community. He doesn’t just want to build units. He wants to build a neighborhood when he comes into a community. So, that’s important to us, because obviously that’s what we’re all about — making sure that what we’re building is going to be something we’re going to be proud of forever,” DuVall said.

High Plains will echo the BDC’s tactics to create solid, sustainable and affordable housing for the city’s workforce, including seeking out federal and state funding only available to nonprofits and taking advantage of what the city already has to offer.

Part of that means acquiring and rehabilitating and renovating abandoned or run-down properties already standing in town. According to a High Plains presentation, the process is more economically and labor efficient than building new developments, addresses area safety concerns and capitalizes on the existing character of existing neighborhoods.

Another option is infill construction, or building new homes and rental properties on developed but unused lots in town. Builders may tear down old homes and rebuild on the land or take advantage of empty lots, Snodgrass said.

High Plains Development would focus on creating more rental properties, including duplexes, apartment complexes and mixed-use buildings, as well as densifying housing space downtown while maintaining the area’s character, according to the presentation.

The organization will take advantage of tax credits, loans and federal funding options, including USDA programs and achieving Community Housing Development Organizations, or CHDO, status, Snodgrass said.

Once the funding is in place, High Plains can partner with local organizations and companies to carry out the projects, Carson said.

“I think it’s also important to note that aren’t builders. We are a nonprofit development organization, so we do the planning and get the funds lined up and ideally use local builders as often as possible to really finish the … projects that we do…” Carson said. “Our job is to plan these things out and to get the right people in the right places to make these things happen.”

Currently, the nonprofit is meeting or planning to meet with local foundations, including the Lions Club and the Garden City Commission, as well as working with several banks and lenders to secure start-up funds, Snodgrass and Carson said.

In the future, Snodgrass said he would like to expand into other areas of southwest Kansas, but for now the focus is beginning multi-family infill projects in Garden City, which may take several years.

“It’s really important to me to have local buy-in, because if people are fighting us, we’ll never be successful. We have to go into this with the mindset that we’re here to help serve the City of Garden City. We’re here to help the neighborhoods the best we can,” Snodgrass said. “We’re not going to have all the solutions, but if we don’t know, we’ll try to figure out how to make it happen.”

Contact Amber Friend at afriend@gctelegram.com.