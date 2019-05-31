Dr. Rod Walters, the lead investigator in the death of a University of Maryland football player, will assist in the investigation into the death of former Garden City Community College football player Braeden Bradforth.

College spokeswoman Ashley Salazar announced Wednesday that the college had retained Randy J. Aliment and Jordan Ford, of Lewis Brisbois — a law firm defending the college in a separate case — “to conduct an independent investigation to identify facts which may have caused or contributed to the death" of Bradforth.

Aliment and Ford then retained Walters to assist with the investigation.

“The investigation scope is solely to reach factual findings and not draw legal conclusions or to provide legal advice in connection with the investigation,” the news release said. As mandated by the GCCC Board of Trustees in May, the investigation won't exceed $100,000 in expenditures.

Bradforth died shortly after a practice on Aug. 1, 2018. He was found unconscious by teammates outside of the GCCC dorms sometime after the practice and a team meeting, which Bradforth didn't attend. He was eventually taken to St. Catherine Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

An autopsy ruled that Bradforth had died of exertional heat stroke, a condition a former team physician for the University of Oklahoma, Randy Richner, has said is preventable and treatable and “should never” lead to the death of an athlete.

Exertional heat stroke also was the cause of death for Jordan McNair, a University of Maryland football player, in May 2018.

Walters conducted an investigation and ultimately found several failures that may have contributed to McNair’s death, including failure to quickly recognize he was suffering from heat illness and conducting cold water immersion.

Walters’ inclusion in the investigation was welcome news for the lawyer representing Joanne Atkins-Ingram, Bradforth's mother.

“(Walters) asked us if he could meet with JoAnne and I in person. He would fly into Newark airport, and we agreed to do that,” Greene said Friday. “We have a date for our meeting on June 11. We’re really looking forward to it. He’s assured me that he’s going to stay objective and transparent in this investigation, so we’re hoping that’s the case.”

U.S. Rep. Chris Smith, R-N.J., who has been critical of the college’s handling of Bradforth’s death and subsequent internal review that wasn't made public for months, also said he welcomed Walters’ inclusion in the investigation.

“This is an encouraging and welcomed development, given Dr. Walters’ extensive experience both in sports medicine and in conducting investigations — including the review of football player Jordan McNair’s death at the University of Maryland,” Smith said in a statement from his office.

However, Greene was also cautious in her expectations.

“At the end of the day, Randy Aliment and his law firm are orchestrating the investigation, and I still feel it’s a concern,” Greene said. “His job is to counsel and help colleges and universities where there’s potential for litigation, and that’s concerning to me.”

Aliment’s biography page says “he regularly conducts internal investigations for universities in anticipation of potential government or other legal exposure.”

“I support the congressman’s position on Dr. Walters being a welcome decision, but I still have trepidations about the law firm that they’ve chosen to conduct this, especially since they’ve done work for GCCC,” Greene said.

Ford is one of the attorneys representing GCCC and former GCCC President Herb Swender in a lawsuit brought by former and current GCCC employees alleging Swender violated their constitutional rights.

That connection worries Greene.

“As an attorney, once someone has been a client, you have information that others might not know and you’ve created a duty to that client. How does that not affect one's decision making?”

Aliment and Ford were also part of a closed session during a GCCC Board of Trustees meeting right before the college announced the decision to seek outside counsel.

The Board of Trustees met in a 30-minute closed session with Grisell in person and Aliment and Ford by phone. GCCC President Ryan Ruda, CFO and vice president of administrative services Karla Armstrong ,and vice president of institutional effectiveness and accountability Jacque Messinger were included in the session "as needed," board member Terri Worf noted in her motion.

According to the board meeting's agenda, the closed session was a consultation with Grisell "on matters that would be deemed privileged in the attorney-client relationship, specifically potential litigation."

However, GCCC attorney Randy Grisell denies any conflict of interest.

“Lewis Brisbois has been hired by the college to conduct the independent investigation in the Bradforth matter. Lewis Brisbois is not the college’s attorney in the matter and it will not be providing legal advice or representation to the college,” Grisell said.

He said the “premise that Lewis Brisbois has a vested interest in the outcome of the investigation is totally without merit and factual basis."

Contact Levi Burnfin at lburnfin@gctelegram.com.