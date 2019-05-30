Scott City’s inaugural Renaissance Festival, the first such event in western Kansas in recent memory, is already sparking buzz among the locals, said organizer Lindsey Singley.

“I know people that have specifically bought costumes this year for this,” said Singley, executive director of the Scott City Area Chamber of Commerce.

The festival will run from 1 to 10 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday at the Scott County Fairgrounds in Scott City, a companion event to the city’s participation in June Jaunt celebrations along K-96 highway. The fair is the culmination of what Singley and others have wanted to organize for years, Singley said, and is ideally the beginning of larger and increasingly ambitious festivals in the near future.

This year, the event will feature live music and entertainment, a beer garden, food trucks, several vendors in the Exhibit Building and outdoors, including a bird of prey exhibit from Denver’s Nature’s Educators. Renaissance festival veterans and comedy group the Washing Well Wenches will perform throughout the festival and students from the Garden City High School theater department will present sword-fighting routines from their productions of “Hamlet” and “The Heart of Robin Hood,” Singley said.

Nearby, young visitors can enjoy a Kid’s Kingdom, full of medieval crafts and activities, from flower crowns to pool noodle javelin throws to developing a coat of arms, said co-organizer Melissa Jasnoch. If they need to burn energy, bounce and joust houses and a medieval obstacle course will welcome them in.

As kids — or enthusiastic adults — walk in, they’ll be given a Renaissance-era persona, Jasnoch said: Lord Dalton the Mighty or Empress Isabel the Witty, among dozens of other combinations.

The event is family friendly, but it’s not just aimed at kids, Singley said. There are aspects of the festival that should appeal to all ages.

“It’s really for everybody,” she said.

Both Singley and Jasnoch are acquainted with Renaissance fairs. For years, Singley was a regular attendee at the sweeping Colorado Renaissance Festival in Larkspur, Colo., an extensive fair opened each summer on a sprawling, permanent set and fairgrounds made especially for the event.

Singley was interested quickly because of her Scottish roots and connection to the historical elements of the event. But, also, walking into the re-created village full of medieval vendors, attractions and players felt like walking back in time, she said.

Right now, Scott City’s festival won’t be on the scale of Larkspur’s. But, hopefully, it will be able to re-create its ability to transport visitors to a world separate from their own, together, Singley said.

There’s something about the chivalry, nobility and grandeur of medieval times that draws people in, Jasnoch said. She would know. Since she was a kid, Jasnoch has been involved with the Society for Creative Anachronism, an international organization where participants live out the lives of historically medieval characters at various events year-round. They fight faux-wars and practice the craft, combat and culture of the long-gone era, not so much re-enacting as re-creating, Jasnoch said.

As a kid, it fueled an already present fascination with history and taught her skills, like sewing or hydrating soldiers mimicking battle in real armor. As an adult, walking through an isolated world of blacksmiths, leather workers, booksellers and candlemakers decked out in period-accurate garb is peaceful, she said.

While working on the Kid’s Kingdom, Jasnoch focused on that authenticity and historical re-creation, at least on a level that would be readily accessible to kids in the festival’s first year.

“I think it’s a great idea to bring some history and some culture alive … I hope they walk away with an interest in wanting to see more,” Jasnoch said.

Singley said she wants the festival to draw guests to Scott City and show them what’s special about communities in western Kansas that often feel forgotten by those not living in them. She wants to fill as many hotel rooms as possible, she said.

This year, she and the other organizers are still learning and working out the kinks, she said. As the festival potentially grows, likely being presented every other year, she hopes to add period events like axe and knife throwing, a strong man competition and live jousting. But this year, she and Kasknoch hope to get people excited about the event entirely new to the area.

“I just had so much fun when I went to that event (in Larkspur). For me, I want to re-create the feeling that I had when I went to that event here in Kansas,” Singley said.

One-day tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children 13 and under, and are available at the festival. Discounts are available for small and large groups.

Contact Amber Friend at afriend@gctelegram.com.