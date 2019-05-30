Finney County residents have until noon Monday to secure a spot on local ballots this fall for six local governing bodies, including the Garden City Commission, Holcomb City Council, school boards for both county school districts and the Garden City Community College Board of Trustees.

Multiple positions are up for re-election on each board, including the seats of Garden City Commissioners Lindsey Byrnes, Roy Cessna, Shannon Dick and Dan Fankhauser; Holcomb Mayor Brian Rupp; Holcomb City Council members Yolanda Cox and Nicole Faulconer; GCCC Trustees Jeff Crist, Steve Martinez and Terri Worf; Garden City USD 457 Board of Education members Mark Rude, Dana Nanninga, Tim Cruz and Jennifer Standley; Holcomb USD 363 Board of Education members Sean Sheets, Jean Johnson, Ryan Ruda and Curtis Peterson and Rude’s seat on the Drainage District 2 Board of Directors, said Finney County Clerk Dori Munyan.

As of Thursday, Byrnes, Cessna, Dick, Nanninga, Sheets, Johnson, Ruda and Peterson had filed for re-election, and Cox, Faulconer and Standley said they plan to file their paperwork soon. Worf said she was considering running for re-election.

Cruz, who has served on the USD 457 board for eight years, and Fankhauser, who has served on the Garden City Commission for nine, said they will not run for re-election, both saying they want to make room for new leadership.

The Garden City Commission rotates through commissioners to serve one-year terms as mayor. Fankhauser will continue to serve as Garden City mayor through the end of 2019, when City Commissioner Troy Unruh will take over, Fankhauser said.

While current Trustees Crist, Martinez and Worf have not yet filed to run for their positions, four Finney County residents have, including former GCCC dean Beth Tedrow, USD 363 Superintendent Scott Myers, David Rupp and Shanda Smith.

All open positions are at-large, except for three USD 363 seats, which are for districts 1, 2 and 3. They are all for four-year terms.

To file for any position, locals must pick up a filing packet from the Finney County Elections Office, located on the first floor of the Finney County Administrative Building, 311 N. Ninth St., and return it to the office by noon Monday. Those interested must be a registered voter in Finney County and live within certain districts for three of the USD 363 positions.

There is a $20 filing fee for all positions and an additional $50 governmental ethics disclosure fee for the Garden City Commission.

For more information about individual positions, contact members or clerks of the respective boards.

Rude, Crist, Martinez and Brian Rupp did not respond to requests seeking comment.

Contact Amber Friend at afriend@gctelegram.com.