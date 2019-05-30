Church of the Brethren

505 N. Eighth St.

Sunday: Adult Sunday school, 9:30 a.m.; worship service, 10:45 a.m., with Pastor Bob Bates giving the message "Yahweh — The God Who Is." Carry-in dinner, noon in Fellowship Hall (bring a covered dish to share, along with a nonperishable food item to be donated to Emmaus House).

Tuesday: Women's Fellowship, 7 p.m.

Wednesday: Youth Group (junior and senior high) and Wednesday Night Bible Study, 7 p.m.

Thursday: Thursday Night Bible Study, 7 p.m.

For more information, call 620-276-7391, email gccob@kscoxmail.com or visit www.gardencitycob.org.

Church of Christ

1715 Pioneer Road

Sunday: Bible class, 9 a.m.; worship, 10 a.m., with Darrell Rains giving the lesson "Grasping God's Grace: The Prequel." No afternoon assembly throughout the summer.

Wednesday: Faith Weaver's Friends (age 3 to fifth grade), 7:15 p.m. (adults and teens will have their own classes).

Transportation to all assemblies is available by calling the church office at 620-276-2500 and leaving a message. For more information, visit www.gcchurchofchrist.com or www.facebook.com/gcchurchofchrist.

Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

619 Mary St.

Saturday: Garden City Ward Denver Temple day.

Sunday: Sacrament meeting, 10 a.m.; Primary class (age 3 to 11) and youth/adult Sunday school, 11:20 a.m.; Melchizedek Priesthood, Aaronic Priesthood, Relief Society and Young Women classes, 12:10 p.m.; face to face (for young adults) with Elder Quentin Cook, 7 p.m.

Tuesday: Institute class, 7 p.m.

Wednesday: Youth activities, 7 p.m.

Friday, June 7: Learning English class, 6 p.m.

Saturday, June 8: Garden City Stake Primary Daddy and Daughter activity 1 to 3 p.m.

For more information about the Gospel, call the full-time English- and Spanish-speaking missionaries serving in Garden City at 620-875-3715 or visit www.mormon.org, www.lds.org or www.Liahona.LDS.org.

Community Congregational Church

United Church of Christ

710 N. Third St.

Sunday: Adult Bible Study, 9 a.m.; worship service and kids church, 10 a.m.; coffee and fellowship, 11 a.m.

Thursday and Aug. 31: Church office closed.

Monday through Thursday: Summer feeding program, 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

For more information, call 620-275-5623.

Fellowship Baptist Church

506 N. First St.

Sunday: Sunday school and Adult Bible Study, 10 a.m.; worship service, 11 a.m.; Spanish services include escuela dominical at 10 a.m. and servicio de adoracion at 11 a.m.; Myanmar Christian Fellowship, 1 to 3 p.m., featuring Burmese and Karen language services; Bible study and prayer, 6 p.m.

Wednesday: Kids 4 Truth will resume on Sept. 5.

For more information, call 620-275-5304.

First Baptist Church

1007 N. 11th St.

Sunday: Sunday school, 9:30 a.m.; worship service, 10:30 a.m., with Don Patrick preaching.

Monday: Boy Scouts, Cub Scouts, TOPS, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday: Band practice, 7 p.m.

For more information or transportation to church activities, call 620-275-5266 (leave a message).

First Christian Church

306 N. Seventh St.

Sunday: Worship service, 10 a.m., with Pastor Phillip Hayes giving the message "Disruptive Information."

Tuesday: Mary Marthas and Men Bible Study, 7 p.m. in the parlor

For more information, call 620-275-5411 or visit www.fccgardencity.com.

First United Methodist Church

1106 N. Main St.

Saturday: Saturday Night Light service, 5:45 p.m., with Pastor Tod Anthony giving the message "Where Is Your Treasure?"

Sunday: Worship service, 8:30 a.m. (traditional) and 10:45 a.m. (contemporary) in the sanctuary, with Pastor Anthony giving the message "Where Is Your Treasure?"; Sunday school, 9:30 a.m.; Town Hall with Bishop Saenz, 3:30 p.m.; Confirmands Grill & Chill, 6 p.m. at the church park.

Tuesday: Women's Bible Study, noon; Communion, 2 p.m. at Homestead.

Wednesday: Meal, 5:15 p.m.; Youth Bible Study and Soul Sisters Bible Study, 6 p.m.; Men's Bible Study and Women's Bible Study, 7 p.m.

Thursday: Women's Bible Study, 8:30 a.m.

For more information, visit www.fumcgc.com or call 620-275-9171.

Garden Valley Church

1701 N. Third St.

Sunday: Bible classes for all ages, 9:30 a.m.; worship service, 10:45 a.m., with Pastor Steve Ensz bringing the message "One Voice."

For more information, visit www.gardenvalleychurch.com or call 620-276-7410.

Garden Valley Retirement Village (nondenominational)

1505 E. Spruce St.

Sunday: Worship service, 9 a.m., with the message given by Kenneth Madgwick and with "The Madgwick Family" presenting the special music.

Wednesday: "Celebrate Your Faith" worship service, 7 p.m., with the message and music provided by Francine McAdams and Fielding Hands.

For more information, call 620-275-5036.

Grace Bible Church

2595 Jennie Barker Road

Saturday: Youth Group, 5 p.m.

Sunday: Sunday school for all ages, 9:30 a.m.; worship service, 10:45 a.m., with the message "I Am The Good Shepherd."

Wednesday: Bible study, 7 p.m.

For more information, call 620-275-6701.

Ingalls Community Bible Church

212 N. Main St., Ingalls

Sunday: Bible Hour, 9 a.m.; worship service, 11 a.m.; carry-in meal and fellowship, 12:30 p.m.; afternoon service, 1:30 p.m.; the church pastor is Pastor Tom Harmer.

For more information, call 620-335-5305.

New Life Community Church

3101 Campus Drive

Sunday: Worship service, 9:30 a.m., beginning a short series from the Book of Jonah, focusing on the truths about God's work around us, our part in that work, and the attitudes and actions that place us in direct opposition to God, followed by fellowship, along with snacks, coffee and tea; Sunday school, 11 a.m., beginning classes in the Book of Acts, examining truths which grew individual followers of Christ and began to fulfill the mission of Christ for His church.

Note: Small groups are available during the week (call the church for days, times and topics of current groups).

For more information on these or other ministries, call 620-805-6035, email nlccgc@gmail.com or visit www.newlifechurchgc.org.

Pierceville Federated Church

203 E. Avenue A

Sunday: Sunday school, 9:45 a.m.; worship service, 10:45 a.m.

Thursday: Ladies prayer time, 2:30 p.m. at Marjorie Lear's home; country church, 7 p.m. at Jerry Wartman's home.

For more information, call the church at 620-335-5228.

Plymell Union Church

The Country Church at 25 W. Plymell Road, 11.5 miles south of Garden City on US-83 highway

Sunday: Bible study, 9:45 a.m., with Pastor Ron Niday leading the study in the book of Acts, chapter 25; worship service, 10:45 a.m., with the message "It's Time To Move One."

St. James Lutheran Church, ELCA

1608 Belmont Place

Sunday: Worship service, 10 a.m.

Chin Christian activities: Fellowship at 6:30 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday.

For more information, call 620-275-5108 or 620-275-4777.

St. Thomas’ Episcopal Church

712 N. Main St.

Sunday: Sunday school, 10:45 a.m.; Holy Eucharist, 11:30 a.m.

Tuesday: Bishops Committee, 10 a.m.; Noonday Prayer, 11:30 a.m.; Bible study with sack lunch, noon.

For more information, call 620-276-3173 or 620=276-2226.

Second Baptist Church

1107 N. Main St.

Saturday: Free clothing (baby, children and adult), a "stew pot" meal and a message, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Fellowship Hall.

Sunday: Sunday school, 10 a.m.; worship service, 11 a.m.; Bible study, 6 p.m.

For more information, call the church at 620-276-2805.

The Apostolic Church

3102 E. Schulman Ave.

Sunday: Prayer, 9:30 a.m.; worship service, 10 a.m.; Sunday school class, 10:30 a.m.; evening prayer, 6 p.m.; Revival Service with evangelist R. Sorah, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday: Prayer, 7 p.m.; Revival Service with evangelist R. Sorah, 7:30 p.m.

June 2: Family prayer, 6 p.m.

Note: Live radio broadcast 24/7 is available at www.holyghostradio.com.

For more information, call 620-272-4780.

The Presbyterian Church

1719 Texas St.

Sunday: Adult Sunday school, 9:30 a.m.; worship service, 10:45 a.m., with the Rev. Denise Pass preaching, followed by fellowship.

Tuesday: Learn 'n Play, 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday: Meal, 6 p.m.; K-12 youth activities, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday: Ministerial Alliance, 10 a.m. at ABC Pregnancy.

For more information, call 620-275-9141 or visit www.pcgardencity.org.

Three Hierarchs Orthodox Christian Church

2009 N. Main St.

First and third weekends each month: Vespers at 5 p.m. Saturday; Divine Liturgy at 10 a.m. Sunday.

For more information, call 316-841-9575.

Trinity Lutheran Church

1010 Fleming St.

Sunday: Prayer Team, 8:30 a.m.; Worship service, 9 a.m.; Sunday school for all ages, 10:30 a.m.; Worship at Grace in Ulysses, Stephen Ministry Dinner, 5 p.m.

Tuesday: Get-together-girls, 10 a.m.

Wednesday: PieceMakers, 1 p.m.

Saturday, June 8: Worship, 5:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 9: Prayer time, 8 a.m.; Worship, 9 a.m.; Sunday school, 10:30 a.m.; Worship at Grace in Ulysses, 5 p.m.

Word of Life Church

3004 N. Third St.

Sunday: Adult class, 9 a.m.; main service, 10:15 a.m.; live stream of Sunday services, 10:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Facebook; the pastors are Rick and Tami Beard.

Wednesday: Adult Bible Study, Royal Rangers and Girls Now, 7 p.m.

For more information, call 620-276-3825 or visit www.thewolc.org.