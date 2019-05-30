June 6 marks the 75th anniversary of D-Day, the largest seaborne invasion in world history. Worldwide events are planned from the Eisenhower Center in Abilene to the beaches in France where allied soldiers came ashore during World War II to begin the liberation of Europe from Nazi Germany.

Following meticulous research, writer James Moore, penned an extensive article in 2014 entitled “Forty Amazing D-Day facts,” a piece worth repeating during the days leading up to this historical anniversary.

According to Moore, planning for the invasion named “Project Overlord” began one year in advance of the actual invasion and following General Dwight D. Eisenhower’s promotion as Supreme Allied Commander. The secret blueprint for the invasion almost became public information in 1943 when a copy of the plans blew out of an office window in London. A man passing by on the street picked up the confidential information and turned in the paperwork, claiming his eyesight was too bad to read the documents.

Forty days in advance of the invasion, nearly 1,000 American servicemen were killed when German torpedo boats sank a convoy of ships involved in a D-Day rehearsal.

Moore’s research uncovered some tidbits that confirmed the Germans were caught off guard on June 6, 1944. German Field Marshall Erwin Rommel was entrusted by his country’s leader, Adolf Hitler, to defend northern France from an expected allied invasion. On June 6, Rommel was relaxing at home, celebrating his wife’s 50th birthday, when told the sea in western France was too rough for a landing. Hitler on the other hand, slept through part of the invasion because his staff feared the consequences of waking him up early, which caused vital time to be lost for sending in reinforcements.

On the eve of the invasion, British Prime Minister Winston Churchill informed his wife that by the time she awoke the following morning, 20,000 men may have died in battle. Eisenhower issued a statement to allied troops stating, “You are about to embark upon a great crusade, toward which we have striven for many months. The eyes of the world are upon you.”

Should the invasion have failed, Eisenhower had prepared a second statement accepting the responsibility: “I have withdrawn the troops, if any blame or fault attaches to the attempt, it is mine alone.”

On a final review of the troops, Eisenhower walked among a group of infantrymen and asked all where they were from. When a young soldier responded Manhattan, Kansas, the general flashed his famous grin and responded that he knew the location of the town well as it was close to his own hometown.

D-Day was originally planned for June 5, but was postponed for 24 hours because of bad weather. More than 3,200 reconnaissance missions were launched in advance of the invasion to photograph vital locations. A phantom army of dummy camps, planes and tanks were constructed in other areas along the shore to deceive Germans into thinking the invasion would be launched elsewhere.

Hours before the start of the invasion, 24,000 airborne troops were delivered behind the German lines to secure roads and bridges. One paratrooper, who was dropped in the wrong location, landed at the top of a church steeple in the town of Sainte-Mere-Eglise where he remained for two hours before being taken prisoner of war.

More than 10,000 allied aircraft took to the air on the first day of the invasion and only 113 were lost. On June 6, as the sun was setting, 150,000 allied soldiers were on the ground along with 20,000 vehicles. More than 10,000 allied soldiers were killed or injured on June 6. Germany reportedly lost 9,000 soldiers on the first day of the fighting.

Robert Cupa, a well-known photographer from that era, accompanied American troops on the first day of the invasion while photographing some of the most historical photos of American warfare but only a few photographs survive. All others were accidentally destroyed by a lab technician.

On the 20th anniversary of D-Day in June 1964, Eisenhower who by that time had added two-term President to his list of credentials, returned to the site of the invasion and gave CBS television anchorman Walter Cronkite a tour of where D-Day had taken place. At one point, Eisenhower jumped behind the wheel of an Army Jeep and drove Cronkite around the battlefields. At the end of the two-hour special, Eisenhower seemed very somber and told Cronkite that he hoped there would be no more wars in the nation’s future.

The Greatest Generation did the nation proud on the beaches of western France and 11 months following the start of the invasion, victory was achieved in Europe. Three months following VE (Victory in Europe Day), Japan surrendered and World War II was officially over.

Richard Shank is a retired AT&T manager, is employed in the healthcare industry and has farming interests in Saline County. Email him at shankr@prodigy.net.