The newest officer to join the Hutchinson Police Department took her oath and signed it with a paw on Tuesday.

Nika, an 18-month-old female Belgian Malinois, officially became the second HPD K-9 officer following a swearing in ceremony at 3 p.m. May 28 in the Hutchinson Law Enforcement Center. Nika will be partnered with handler Officer Cory Schmidt, who worked within the department to establish the HPD K-9 unit.

Schmidt and Nika will join Officer James Sanders and K-9 Officer Tank in the K-9 Unit, a much needed addition, according to HPD Chief Jeffery Hooper.

“I knew we had more work than one unit could handle,” Hooper said. “Once we got the first unit in place with Tank and James, they made over 20 arrests that first month, arrests we never could have made without the K-9.”

Hooper knew he wanted to establish a K-9 unit within the department when he took over at HPD, but estimated it would take at least a year due to expensive start-up costs. Now, only a few months after the first unit was sworn in, the department has two K-9 officers, thanks in large to donations from Cause for Paws in memory of Charles Buckaloo.

Buckaloo was a dog trainer with the U.S. Army and advocate for dogs in Hutchinson, helping to establish the annual Mutt Strut, founding Cause for Paws and more. Buckaloo died Nov. 3, 2018, and Cause for Paws donated $75,000 to establish the first K-9 unit.

Cause for Paws donated another $75,000 to cover the cost of bringing Nika onto the force.

HPD honored Cause for Paws with a plaque during the swearing in ceremony Tuesday.

“We wanted to do this for Charles, so thank you,” Jamie Margheim said. “We’re happy and honored to be part of the department and K-9 unit, and we’re excited to see Nika out and working.

“And who knows, maybe we’ll do number three.”

Schmidt shared the excitement. He recently returned from training with Nika at Hill Country Dog Center in Pike Creek, Texas.

“She’s excited to join Tank and we’re excited to get to work this week,” Schmidt said.

Nika’s addition will also allow time for new training and more rest for the K-9 officers and handlers. Hooper said with one unit, Sanders and Tank were always on duty or on call, but with two K-9 officers, HPD will be able to have a K-9 unit on duty or on call 24/7, while allowing off-duty time for additional training and rest.

Plaques were also presented to Hooper, the family of Charles Buckaloo and Isabella Santos, who has been an avid follower of the K-9 officers through their Instagram accounts: @hpdk9tank and @hpdk9nika.