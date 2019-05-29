Like you, the congregation of First Southern Baptist Church in Hutchinson is sickened over the issue of child sexual abuse. The growing frequency of the molestation and sexual abuse of minors in our society is alarming.

Therefore, FSBCH is taking aggressive action to protect all minors entrusted to their care each week. In preparation for a summer full of children’s and youth ministry, church leaders continue to require that each volunteer have a completed criminal background check on file. In addition to the background check, sexual abuse awareness training is also mandatory.

We have contracted with Ministry Safe, the nation’s leader in protecting children and those who serve them in the ministry setting. Our goal is to provide as safe of an environment as possible while ministering to minors. After completing the online sexual abuse awareness training, I became thoroughly convinced that the information taught will help us reach our goal of each child’s safety.

FSBCH exists to share the gospel of Jesus Christ with each man, woman, boy, and girl in Reno County. Part of that sharing involves showing the love and compassion that Jesus had and has for children. Therefore, through weekly ministries and upcoming special events like Vacation Bible School, June 3-7, the church models the love and concern of Christ by teaching children biblical truth in the safest learning environment possible. The criminal background checks and professional sexual abuse awareness training required of volunteers help the church reach their goal.

Roy Jaye

Pastor of First Southern Baptist Church, Hutchinson