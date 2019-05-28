Kansas lawmakers heaped praise on appellate court nominee Sarah Warner during her confirmation hearing Tuesday and used the opportunity to bash Gov. Laura Kelly again for the blunder of an earlier selection.

Warner answered questions from a Senate panel for 90 minutes, speaking with reverence for the Kansas judicial system and relieving concerns about legislating from the bench by defining a judge's role as interpreting and applying law.

The panel voted 10-0 to recommend approval of her nomination to the Kansas Court of Appeals when the full Senate convenes Wednesday for the ceremonial close of the session.

"I love Kansas, and I love the law," Warner said. "The Kansas Court of Appeals is literally and figuratively the heart of our Kansas justice system. I would be honored to serve as a judge on that court."

Kelly, a Democrat, nominated Warner, an attorney who practices in Lawrence, after first picking Labette County District Judge Jeffry Jack to replace the retiring Patrick McAnany on the appeals court. Jack attempted to withdraw his nomination following revelation of his partisan and profane tweets.

The Senate unanimously rejected Jack following a legal dispute over the governor's authority in the selection process, setting the stage for Warner's confirmation hearing.

Warner, whose resume includes arguing for abortion restrictions on behalf of the state and serving as president of the Kansas Bar Association, drew bipartisan support Tuesday from senators who suggested she was destined for a seat on the Kansas Supreme Court.

Sen. Molly Baumgardner, R-Louisburg, said Warner was owed an apology from the executive branch because the governor should have made Warner her first pick.

Sen. Dennis Pyle, R-Hiawatha, said the difference between Jack and Warner was "night and day."

"It's unfortunate the governor made this debacle," Pyle said. "I think this is a signal that the honeymoon with this governor is definitely over."

Ashley All, spokeswoman for Kelly, said the governor "looks for smart, dedicated, impartial, independent judges."

"After thorough discussion regarding Sarah's approach to the law and her view of the role of a court of appeals judge," All said, "the governor is confident that Sarah understands that role and will apply the law fairly and impartially."

Warner said she would strive for integrity if placed on the bench.

"The highest call of a judge or any public servant is to conduct himself or herself in a way that fosters public trust in the process," Warner said. "I can't speak to how other people choose to engage in the world and conduct their lives."

In addressing concerns about alleged judicial activism, Warner offered a sports analogy involving an overturned call in a playoff game between the Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots. The Patriots' win may have hinged on an apparently incomplete pass that was ruled a reception despite conflicting video evidence.

Given the fury by Chiefs fans over the interpretation of rules in a football game, Warner said, imagine the importance of being a referee for the entire judicial system in Kansas.

"We don't allow judges to sit in an ivory tower and opine on abstract legal questions," Warner said. "Those policy discussions are left to you, the people's elected representatives."

Sen. Vic Miller, D-Topeka, questioned Warner about her decision to get a law degree from the fledgling Ave Maria law school, which offers core classes on the intersection of Catholicism and law.

Warner said she was active in the Catholic campus center as a student at the University of Kansas, and Ave Maria offered a generous scholarship.

Miller asked if Warner supports the Kansas Supreme Court ruling last month in which the high court determined the state constitution guarantees women the right to an abortion.

"That is a Supreme Court precedent, and as an appeals court judge, I would be duty bound to follow that precedent," Warner said.

Warner helped prepare the state's rejected arguments on the abortion case. The use of an ellipsis with medical material cited within those arguments drew the attention of Justice Dan Biles, who complained of the "stunning lack of candor."

The ellipsis filtered out evidence that a fetus can't experience pain until 29 weeks of gestation.

"No wonder the state tried to hide it," Biles wrote.

"There certainly was no dishonest intent," Warner said in an interview after the confirmation hearing. "Ultimately, it's unfortunate that Justice Biles used that language."