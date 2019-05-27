A Syracuse man died Friday when the vehicle he was driving drifted into oncoming traffic in rural Hamilton County.

Garland Gould Smith, 57, was driving his 2019 Chevrolet Silverado southbound on County Road Y south of Kendall at 10:35 a.m. when his car crossed the center line and collided with a 2012 Chevrolet Silverado traveling northbound, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

Gould suffered a fatal injury and one of his passengers, Michael William, 49, of Kendall, and two occupants of the 2012 Chevrolet, Payton Cole Chambless, 40, and Huston Hays, 15, both of Kendall, were transported to Hamilton Hospital with suspected serious injuries, according to the KHP. Chance Weston Hobrock, 29, of Saint Francis, the third occupant of the 2012 Chevrolet, was transported to St. Catherine Hospital and 2019 Chevrolet passenger Chad Ryan Vanatta, 47, of Lakin was transported to EagleMed in Wichita, both with a suspected serious injuries.

None of the drivers or passengers were wearing seat belts.