Dear Readers: Today's SOUND OFF is about cosmetic promises that don't deliver. -- Heloise

"Dear Heloise: Cosmetic companies promise women 'rejuvenation' of their skin, hair and nails, and then use a 20-year-old model to illustrate how well their products work. A young woman in her 20s does not need to rejuvenate anything. Even then, the model is airbrushed to perfection. This is a form of body shaming. If you're over 40, have cellulite, crow's-feet or liver spots on your hands, are you less worthy of notice or praise?

"Many brilliant, smart, funny women are not great beauties, but they have much to offer this world. I wish cosmetic companies would show real women, not models in their 20s who are beautiful without makeup." -- Kathy Y., Aberdeen, Md.

FAST FACTS

Dear Readers: Here are some other items you can use as bird feeders:

A large milk jug. Cut in half and use the bottom half for seeds.A large plastic soda bottle.An old teacup.A plate you were planning to throw out.

-- Heloise

TAX MAN COMETH

Dear Heloise: I agree with the reader who said that property taxes are getting too high, and I'm getting disgusted. Older citizens like myself purchased our homes with the idea that we could remain there the rest of our lives. However, with taxes going up all the time, I doubt I can afford to stay here for much longer. There used to be a cap on property taxes for low-income people, but not anymore. America is taxing senior citizens out of their homes! -- A Reader in Indiana

Some states freeze school taxes for people at age 65. Check with your tax office to find out what can be done to help you reduce your property taxes. -- Heloise

CELLPHONE MANNERS

Dear Heloise: To me, it's inappropriate for someone to drop by for a visit but spend all the time talking with another person on the phone. It's very rude, and people like that are never invited back. -- Helen R., Manhattan, Kan.

Helen, yes, it is rude. When visiting friends, turn off your phone. You're there to spend time with that person, not impress people with how popular or important you are. -- Heloise

IT'S A SHAME

Dear Heloise: After working with an animal shelter for the past three years, I would like to encourage your readers to spay or neuter their pets.

They should know that a very small percentage of dogs and cats ever find a "forever home," and several hundred dogs and cats are euthanized every hour in the U.S. because there aren't enough people willing or able to adopt a pet.

So please spay or neuter your pets! -- Anne in San Diego