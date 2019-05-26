TOPEKA – The Kansas Department of Commerce and the Kansas Small Business Development Center are hosting several upcoming info sessions on export opportunities to Mexico.

To help Kansas companies gain traction in the Mexican market, Kansas Department of Commerce Mexico Office representative Tom Johnston will give presentations on export opportunities to Mexico on June 4 in Manhattan, June 5 in Hays, and June 6 in Dodge City.

These free sessions will focus on market trends, economic landscapes, trade concerns and opportunities for Kansas products and services. One-on-one meetings are available on a first-come-first-served basis. Companies interested in exploring the Mexican market are highly encouraged to attend these events.

Mexico is an important export market for Kansas, traditionally ranking as one of the state’s top three trading partners. In 2018, Mexico exports to Mexico totaled $2.1 billion, accounting for more than 18 percent of that state’s total exports. Compared with the previous year, Kansas exports to Mexico increased by $237 million. Mexico represents abundant trade opportunities for Kansas companies.

Registration for these events can be done via the following links:

Manhattan (June 4): https://ksbdc.ecenterdirect.com/events/24898

Hays (June 5): https://ksbdc.ecenterdirect.com/events/24904

Dodge City (June 6): https://ksbdc.ecenterdirect.com/events/249043